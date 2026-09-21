News Links: Spanberger Unveils Data Center Rules; Manassas Weighs First Friday Today

Gov. Abigail Spanberger rolled out a statewide data center accountability package, Manassas holds a public work session today on the future of First Friday, a Fredericksburg councilor is preparing a House of Delegates run, and the 7th District debate at Mary Washington moved to Tuesday.

Spanberger unveils data center accountability framework

According to the Office of the Governor, Gov. Abigail Spanberger on Friday unveiled what her office called the nation’s most comprehensive data center accountability effort and signed Executive Order 22 to start putting pieces of it in motion. The framework is built around transparency, environmental standards, energy costs, grid and clean-energy rules, and workforce conditions. The order also creates a state AI task force on workforce displacement, privacy and cybersecurity.

The plan would ban nondisclosure agreements on commercial data center projects, end by-right approval for facilities using more than 25 megawatts, require community benefits agreements, drop large projects from fast-track state permitting, and cut data centers from state site-development subsidies. The governor’s office said the package will mix immediate agency directives with legislation aimed at the 2027 General Assembly. Data center proposals have stacked up across Prince William, Stafford and the Fredericksburg region.

Manassas weighs First Friday’s future at City Hall today

According to InsideNoVa, the first public discussion on the future of large Old Town gatherings is set for a Manassas City Council work session today, Sept. 21. The city and Historic Manassas Inc. already canceled October’s Second Friday after the Sept. 4 shooting that killed 16-year-old Patriot High student Ashley Intihar, an uninvolved bystander outside the train depot.

Authorities estimated about 10,000 people were downtown that night. Police have charged Tasheem Rashad Douglas, 21, of Prince William County; Talib Davis, 21, of Remington; and Xavier Wanzer, 19, of Unionville. Officials said the pause is meant to review how future events are run and to take community input before deciding what, if anything, returns.

Fredericksburg councilor Holmes plans House run in 65th

According to the Fredericksburg Free Press, at-large City Councilor Jannan Holmes announced this week that she intends to run next year as a Democrat for the House of Delegates’ 65th District. The seat now held by Del. Joshua Cole covers Fredericksburg and parts of Stafford and Spotsylvania. Holmes is in her first council term after years on the Fredericksburg School Board.

The city biography for Holmes says she came to Mary Washington as a student in 1985, later returned as a licensed clinical social worker, and served on the school board from 2010 through 2023. Cole remains the incumbent in the 65th. Filing and primary dates for the 2027 House cycle have not been the focus of the announcement coverage.

7th District debate at UMW moves to Tuesday

According to the InsideNoVa, a 7th Congressional District debate originally scheduled at the University of Mary Washington has been moved to Tuesday, Sept. 22. Independent Alaha Ahrar, Libertarian Taner Lopez and Republican Doug Ollivant are listed as participants. Rep. Eugene Vindman was not listed on the panel in that report.

Early in-person voting for the Nov. 3 general election is already underway through 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. The ballot includes a U.S. Senate race, all 11 U.S. House seats, three proposed constitutional amendments, and local races and referendums, including Stafford’s 1% school-construction sales-tax question.

Prince William included in $3.7 million quantum workforce grant

According to Manassas Patch, Gov. Abigail Spanberger announced that the Virginia Quantum Hub was awarded $3,684,912 through the GO Virginia program. Prince William County is one of five Northern Virginia localities in the project, along with Arlington, Fairfax County, Fairfax City and Loudoun.

The governor’s office said the money is meant to build a four-tier quantum workforce pipeline, shared regional infrastructure and a governance model that lines up industry and campus training. The award is part of a larger GO Virginia round that the office said is expected to leverage nearly $15 million in matching and private capital across four projects statewide.

Occoquan Road weekend shutdown ends this morning

According to the Potomac Local News, Occoquan Road (Route 906) between Horner Road and Old Bridge Road was scheduled to close to through traffic from 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, until 5 a.m. today, Monday, Sept. 21. The window was a weekend construction shutdown for Woodbridge-area drivers.

Local access to homes and businesses along the segment is typically kept open where crews can do so safely. Through trips between Lake Ridge, Occoquan and Old Bridge were told to use posted detours through the weekend.

VDOT flags Route 1 work in Stafford and a new Fredericksburg job Wednesday

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the Fredericksburg District’s weekly travel alert for Sept. 20–27 includes weekday lane work on Route 1 in Stafford. Alternating northbound and southbound closures are listed Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between Corporate Drive and Russell Road.

In the city of Fredericksburg, VDOT said a Route 1 and Augustine Avenue intersection project to improve safety and operations between Stafford Avenue and the College Avenue / Eagle Village Drive intersections is set to begin construction Wednesday, Sept. 23, and run through October 2027. The same alert notes ongoing work on the $13.9 million Route 1 bridge replacement at Chopawamsic Creek near the Prince William line and Quantico.

Fredericksburg Area Museum names new president and CEO

According to the Fredericksburg Free Press, the Fredericksburg Area Museum on Monday announced Svetlana Legetic as president and chief executive officer after a national search led by Good Insight. The museum said Legetic is a Fredericksburg resident whose career has been based in Washington and New York.

The museum described nearly two decades of leadership work in cultural institutions and community organizations, with a focus on growth and tightening the link between institutions and the people they serve. The appointment was distributed to local newsrooms on Sept. 21.

Slave Dwelling Project weekend marks America 250 programs in Fredericksburg

According to the Fredericksburg Free Press, Voices of the Past: A Slave Dwelling Project Weekend ran last weekend in Fredericksburg as part of America 250 programming. Events included programs at the University of Mary Washington’s Gari Melchers Home and Studio at Belmont and the James Monroe Museum.

Organizers framed the weekend as education about the lives of enslaved people in the Rappahannock region rather than a one-off ceremony. Similar America 250 history programs are continuing across the Fredericksburg area this fall.

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