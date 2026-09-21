Police Blotter: Manassas Armed Robbery; Assaults on Officers

Prince William County police said a 24-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint Sept. 20 in the 10600 block of Davidson Place near Manassas after a man in a grey sedan brandished a firearm and took the victim’s backpack.

The same report said two men were assaulted and robbed Sept. 19 in the 8400 block of Sudley Road near Manassas by three people who fled on foot. Medics treated the victims on scene.

Police also listed four assault-on-officer arrests, including Eugenia Flores Mejia, 38, of Woodbridge, and Jordan Morris, 22, of Radiant. Stafford County deputies said Joshua Daniels, 19, of Stafford, was arrested after a Sept. 20 crash in which they said he drove the wrong way and rear-ended another vehicle.

Prince William County Police

Armed Robbery — Davidson Place near Manassas

On Sept. 20 at 5:10 p.m., officers responded to the 10600 block of Davidson Place near Manassas (20109). Police said a 24-year-old man was walking to his vehicle when an unknown man seated in a grey sedan brandished a firearm and demanded the victim’s backpack, then left in the vehicle. No injuries were reported. The suspect was described as a Hispanic male with a neck tattoo, wearing black clothing.

Strong-Armed Robbery — Sudley Road near Manassas

On Sept. 19 at 12:22 a.m., officers responded to the 8400 block of Sudley Road near Manassas (20109). Police said a 30-year-old man and a 38-year-old man were walking with an acquaintance when three unknown people approached, assaulted them and took their belongings, then left on foot. The victims were treated on scene by medics. Suspects were described as two Black males, both about 40, and one white female.

Indecent Exposure — Sudley Road near Manassas

On Sept. 18 at 5:17 p.m., officers responded to McDonald’s at 8203 Sudley Road near Manassas (20109). Police said a 41-year-old woman was there with two young children when an unknown man exposed himself and left in a grey SUV. No physical contact or injuries were reported. The suspect was described as a Hispanic male with black and grey hair and a goatee, wearing jeans and a purple long-sleeve shirt.

Assault on Officer — Falmouth Drive, Woodbridge

On Sept. 20 at 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a domestic dispute in the 14400 block of Falmouth Drive in Woodbridge (22193). Police said they found two people in an altercation. While officers tried to detain one person, she assaulted an officer and was secured. The officer reported minor injuries. Eugenia Flores Mejia, 38, of Woodbridge, was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a law-enforcement officer. Court date pending; status listed as unavailable. The other party was arrested on charges related to the domestic incident.

Eugenia Flores Mejia

Assault on Officer — Crestwood Drive near Manassas

On Sept. 18 at 11 p.m., officers in the area of Crestwood Drive and Ashton Avenue near Manassas (20109) saw a wanted person. Police said the person fled, a struggle followed, and the accused assaulted an officer before being taken into custody. No injuries were reported. Andre Devoun Mackenzie, 35, of Manassas, was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a law-enforcement officer and obstruction of justice. Court date pending; $4,000 secured bond. No photo available.

Assault on Officer — Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow

On Sept. 18 at 8:24 p.m., officers working a concert at Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Road in Bristow (20136), saw an intoxicated person. Police said the accused was belligerent and assaulted an officer. No injuries were reported. Jordan Morris, 22, of Radiant, was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a law-enforcement officer, obstruction of justice and public intoxication. Court date pending; status listed as unavailable.

Jordan Morris

Assault on Officer, Weapons and DUI — Mary’s Way, Woodbridge

On Sept. 18 at 12:20 a.m., officers in the area of Mary’s Way and Ranger Loop in Woodbridge (22191) saw a parked vehicle with an open door. Police said they determined the driver was intoxicated and arrested him. Officers said they found brass knuckles concealed on him and narcotics and ammunition in the vehicle. In a police cruiser, police said he kicked out a window, assaulted an officer and tried to assault another. Harrison George Brown III, 39, of Bealeton, was charged with assault and battery on a law-enforcement officer, attempted assault and battery on a law-enforcement officer, obstruction of justice, possession of a controlled substance, destruction of property, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, and driving under the influence. Court date pending; held without bond. No photo available.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Aggressive Driving and Assault — Richmond Highway

On Sept. 20 at 2:32 a.m., Deputy Edwards responded to a crash in the area of Richmond Highway and Hospital Center Boulevard. Deputies said the suspect drove the wrong way in an attempt to strike another vehicle, then rear-ended that vehicle at Courthouse Road and Wyche Road. Joshua Daniels, 19, of Stafford, was arrested and charged with simple assault and battery and aggressive driving. Released on an unsecured bond.

DUI — Brentham Farm Drive

On Sept. 19 at 2:43 a.m., Deputy Daigle stopped a vehicle at Brentham Farm Drive and Kings Highway for driving without taillights. Deputies said the driver showed signs of impairment and later refused a breath or blood sample at the Sheriff’s Office. Yririan Hernandez-Ayala, 25, of Woodbridge, was charged with driving under the influence and refusal to test.

Narcotics and Traffic — Blue and Gray Parkway

On Sept. 18 at 11:01 p.m., Deputy Waheed stopped a vehicle at Blue and Gray Parkway and Kings Highway. Deputies said the driver had a revoked license, the vehicle was uninsured and unregistered, and the driver was wanted in Fredericksburg. A search found narcotics and paraphernalia, and additional narcotics at the jail. Kathryn Howell, 54, of Falmouth, was charged with possession of Schedule I or II controlled substances, driving after forfeiture of a license, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving without insurance, possession of controlled paraphernalia, a traffic lane violation, and a prisoner in possession of an unlawful chemical compound, and was served on outstanding warrants. Held without bond.

Concealed Weapon — Tamar Creek Lane

On Sept. 18 at 8:34 p.m., Deputy Copeland stopped a vehicle with expired registration at Tamar Creek Lane and Richmond Highway. Deputies said the driver admitted having a firearm without a concealed-carry permit. Robert Walker, 50, of Stafford, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon without permit and driving with an expired registration. Held on a secured bond.

Public Intoxication — Plantation Drive

On Sept. 20 at 10:08 p.m., Deputy Sayegh found a person stumbling in the roadway on Plantation Drive with an alcoholic beverage. Vernon Regins, 31, of Fredericksburg, was charged with public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

Fraud reports

Deputies listed an altered-check report on North Pointe Drive on Sept. 18; an American Airlines / fake NYPD phone scam on Dover Place on Sept. 18 with no monetary loss reported; and a Chase Bank phone scam on Nebula Lane on Sept. 19 after the victim provided personal information and later saw unauthorized transactions.

Vandalism — Staffordboro Commuter Lot

On Sept. 18 at 7:04 p.m., Deputy Croson responded to 75 Staffordboro Boulevard. Deputies said a vehicle’s front passenger window, driver’s-side rear tire and steering column were damaged. No cameras were available.

Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office

Arrest blotter, Sept. 14–20

Spotsylvania deputies published a weekly arrest blotter covering public-intoxication, domestic assault, DUI, shoplifting and warrant-service arrests across the county during the week of Sept. 14–20. Individual names were not listed in the public blotter items reviewed for this package.

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