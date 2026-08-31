Prince William County police on Monday identified the driver who died after an Aug. 27 crash in Haymarket. Tyler Paul Graybill, 18, of Haymarket, ran a stop sign at Dominion Valley Drive and Waverly Farm Drive, struck trees, and was later pronounced dead. Speed is believed to have been a factor.

The county’s daily report also includes an armed robbery Friday night at the AutoZone on Cape Cod Court in Woodbridge, a shots-fired call that left a home struck on Royal Court, and a driver accused of brandishing a gun on Richmond Highway.

Fredericksburg firefighters responded this morning to a structure fire on Stafford Avenue. Residents got out before crews arrived, and no injuries were reported. Manassas police are still asking for help identifying people involved in a July 4 shots-fired incident on Bruton Parish Court. Spotsylvania deputies reported an Aug. 22 Wawa stop that led to two arrests and the seizure of narcotics, an unmarked firearm, and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition. Stafford County’s report covers a stolen-vehicle stop, a bar fight, and other weekend arrests.

Prince William County Police

Haymarket Driver Dies After Crash

Officers responded about 2:25 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, to the intersection of Dominion Valley Drive and Waverly Farm Drive in Haymarket.

Police said the driver of a 2022 Honda Civic was traveling on Waverly Farm Drive, ran the stop sign at Dominion Valley Drive, hit a tree, rolled, struck a second tree, and came to rest against a fence line.

The driver, an 18-year-old man, was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead Saturday, Aug. 29, from injuries in the crash. Police said speed is believed to have been a factor.

The driver was identified Monday as Tyler Paul Graybill, 18, of Haymarket. Crash investigators are asking anyone who saw the crash or has information to contact police at 703-792-6500 or submit a tip at pwcva.gov/policetip.

Armed Robbery at Woodbridge AutoZone

Officers responded about 9:19 p.m. Friday, Aug. 29, to the AutoZone at 12409 Cape Cod Court in Woodbridge.

Police said an unknown man went into the store, took merchandise, pointed a gun at an employee, and left on foot. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as a Black man, 16 to 25 years old, about 5-foot-10, with a slim build, wearing black clothing. He has not been arrested. Police are asking anyone with information to call 703-792-7000 or submit a tip at pwcva.gov/policetip.

Home Struck by Gunfire on Royal Court

Officers responded about 10:21 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, to the 16500 block of Royal Court in Woodbridge after a report of shots fired.

Police said several gunshots were heard and a home was struck. Officers found multiple shell casings in the area. No injuries or other property damage were reported.

Police released no suspect information. The investigation is ongoing.

Driver Accused of Brandishing Gun on Richmond Highway

Officers investigated a report of a driver brandishing a firearm about 8:41 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Richmond Highway and Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge.

Police said a 37-year-old man was driving on Richmond Highway when he changed lanes near a Toyota Prius. The other driver then followed him and brandished a gun before driving away. No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man with curly hair. He has not been arrested.

Woodbridge Woman Charged With Child Neglect, Assaulting Officers

Officers went to a home in the 15700 block of Cranberry Court in Dumfries on Saturday, Aug. 29, after a report of child neglect.

Police said Genea Samantha King, 30, of Woodbridge, left her 1-year-old child and two juvenile nephews without an adult on Friday evening, Aug. 28, about 7 p.m., in what police described as deplorable living conditions so she could attend an event.

When she returned the next morning, officers arrested her. Police said she tried to flee after being placed in a cruiser, became aggressive, and assaulted officers several times. One officer reported minor injuries.

King is charged with two counts of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, felony child neglect, and obstruction of justice. She is being held without bond. A court date has not been set.

Woman Accused of Biting Officer at County Fairgrounds

Officers working an event about 7:38 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 30, at the Prince William County Fairgrounds, 10624 Dumfries Road in Manassas, responded to a report of a disorderly person.

Police said Daira Zuleika Luna, 21, of Bethesda, was intoxicated and acting aggressively toward staff. They said she bit a staff member as she was being escorted out, then bit an officer while she was being handcuffed. The officer reported minor injuries.

Luna is charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, assault and battery, public intoxication, and trespassing. She was held on $5,000 secured bond. A court date has not been set.

Fredericksburg Fire Department

Residents Escape Structure Fire on Stafford Avenue

B-shift and C-shift crews responded this morning, Monday, Aug. 31, to a structure fire on Stafford Avenue in Fredericksburg.

Residents got out of the building on their own before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office. Fire officials did not specify the block.

Manassas City Police

Help Sought After July 4 Shots Fired

Manassas police said a shots-fired incident happened July 4 in the 8600 block of Bruton Parish Court. Three people were involved. One has not been identified, and another is wanted, police said.

Authorities later said a man fired a gun twice into the ground before leaving toward Devonshire Court. He was described as Hispanic and wearing a black T-shirt with the numbers “502,” blue jeans, a gray sweatshirt, and white sneakers. No injuries were reported in the police account.

Manassas City Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers, Sgt. Armas at 703-257-8037, or Master Police Officer Barrett at 703-257-8104.

Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office

Wawa Stop Yields Drugs, Firearm, Ammunition

Deputies on proactive patrol on Saturday, Aug. 22, saw a suspicious vehicle at the Wawa on Plank Road in Spotsylvania County. A license-plate check showed the registered owner was wanted in Stafford County on an outstanding capias.

Deputies identified the driver as the wanted owner, Myles Thompson, 36, of Stafford County, and took him into custody without incident.

While speaking with the front-seat passenger, deputies saw signs of intoxication and asked her to get out of the vehicle. They also saw ammunition and drug paraphernalia in plain view, the sheriff’s office said.

A search of the vehicle turned up multiple narcotics, more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, numerous AR-style and pistol magazines including a 50-round drum magazine, and an AR-style pistol with no serial number, deputies said.

In addition to the Stafford warrant, Thompson was charged with driving while suspended, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, and possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance. He was taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail and held without bond.

The passenger, Shawreika Jackson, 37, of Spotsylvania, was charged with public intoxication, two counts of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, and possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance. She was taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail and later released on her own recognizance.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Stolen Vehicle Stop Leads to Drug, DUI Charges

A deputy responded about 5:07 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, to a report of a stolen vehicle on Garrisonville Road. Police did not specify the exact block.

Two people were found inside the vehicle, which deputies confirmed was stolen. The driver showed signs of impairment and said he had been drinking earlier that day, according to the sheriff’s office.

A search of the vehicle turned up narcotics, drug paraphernalia, and a large amount of cash, deputies said.

Omar Maradiage Mejia, 30, of Lynn, Massachusetts, was charged with possession of Schedule I or II controlled substances, driving under the influence, possession of controlled paraphernalia, and grand larceny.

Nicole Johnson, 45, of Lynn, Massachusetts, was charged with public intoxication; manufacturing, selling, or possessing controlled substances; possession of Schedule I or II controlled substances; and possession of controlled paraphernalia.

Two Arrested After Fight at Jay’s Sports Lounge

Deputies responded about 2 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, to a fight at Jay’s Sports Lounge, 2866 Richmond Highway in Stafford.

Security had told customers the bar was closing when some patrons became confrontational, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies determined three people assaulted one victim. Two of those people were still on scene.

Both showed signs of drinking, including slurred speech, glassy eyes, and the odor of alcohol, deputies said.

Frankee Sims-Lewis, 42, of Stafford, and Ernest Lewis, 58, of Stafford, were each charged with assault or battery by mob and public intoxication. Both were held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond. The third person was not identified and was not arrested at the scene.

Man Arrested After Disturbance, Threats

A deputy responded about 5:41 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, to a disturbance on Draper Circle. Police did not specify the town or community.

The caller said a person was standing in the street screaming. The deputy found the man yelling obscenities and learned he was wanted in Stafford County.

While being placed in a patrol car, the man threatened to burn the town, the sheriff’s office said.

Eddie Kolota Jr., 65, of Stafford, was charged with threats to bomb or damage buildings and disorderly conduct. He was also served on an outstanding Stafford warrant and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Driver Charged After Crash With Revoked License

A deputy checked on two disabled vehicles about 11:53 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Juggins Connector Road and Staffordboro Boulevard. Both drivers said they had been in a crash.

While helping them exchange information, the deputy learned one driver had a revoked license and a prior driving-after-revocation charge.

Shenise Fabin, 53, of Stafford, was charged with driving after forfeiture of license and driving with a revoked license. She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on an unsecured bond.

Identity Theft Reported on Voyage Drive

A sergeant took an identity theft report about 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, on Voyage Drive. Police did not specify the town or community.

The victim said Enterprise Rent-A-Car sent a bill for a vehicle the victim had not rented. The company told the victim someone used the victim’s driver’s license number to get the car.

No suspect has been identified. Deputies advised the victim to freeze their credit and watch their accounts.

Car Window Smashed on Ella Court

A deputy responded about 10:59 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, to a report of vehicle vandalism on Ella Court. Police did not specify the town or community.

The victim said the passenger-side window had been damaged. Nothing was reported missing from the car. No suspects have been identified.

In Case You Missed It

Woodbridge Man Charged in Relative’s Stabbing Death

Prince William County police said a 27-year-old Woodbridge man was stabbed to death early Sunday during a fight with a family member at a home in the 4600 block of Whitaker Place. Ryheim Darnel Harrington, 25, of Woodbridge, was arrested at the scene and charged with second-degree murder. He is being held without bond. Police identified the man who died as Maliek Raykwon Harrington, 27, of Woodbridge.

Read our earlier report: Woodbridge man charged with second-degree murder after relative stabbed to death, police say

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