Woodbridge man charged with second-degree murder after relative stabbed to death, police say



A 27-year-old Woodbridge man was stabbed to death early Sunday during a domestic dispute with a family member, Prince William County police said.

Officers were called at 6:12 a.m. to a home in the 4600 block of Whitaker Place after a report of a domestic dispute that turned into a stabbing. They found Maliek Raykwon Harrington, 27, of Woodbridge, inside with stab wounds to the upper body and began first aid. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police said Harrington and a family member got into an altercation that escalated. The accused pulled a knife and stabbed him multiple times in the upper body, according to the department.

Ryheim Darnel Harrington, 25, of Woodbridge, was arrested at the house without incident. He is charged with second-degree murder and is being held without bond. A court date has not been set.

The investigation is being handled by Prince William County Police.