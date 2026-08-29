Some Prince William homes still dark Saturday after Friday’s 6,376-customer Dominion outage

A reader says power is still out in Prince William County this morning, even as Dominion Energy’s outage table now shows zero customers without service in the county.

On Potomac Local’s Friday outage post, Kathy Grant Guymond wrote that her power has been off since about 4:30 p.m. Friday and that Dominion’s latest estimate was restoration between 8 and 11 a.m. Saturday. “Power still out,” she said.

Dominion’s public outage table as of this morning lists zero of 90,288 Prince William customers out. Manassas City, Loudoun, Stafford, Spotsylvania, Fredericksburg and King George are also showing zero.

That official count does not match what at least some residents are reporting.

What we reported Friday

On Friday morning, Dominion’s table showed 6,376 customers without power in Prince William County out of about 90,288 the utility serves here. Manassas City showed 0.

Outage markers and shaded areas on Dominion’s map were clustered in Nokesville, Aden and Brentsville; Gainesville and Haymarket near I-66, Heathcote Boulevard and Pace West School; and the Dumfries–Woodbridge–Leesylvania–Triangle corridor, including Anden the Woods.

Dominion’s system-wide map at the time listed 14,685 customers out across 106 projects. Fairfax County also had outages, including in the Fair Oaks area.

We have contacted Dominion Energy’s Northern Virginia spokesman and Prince William County officials in the Potomac, Gainesville and Brentsville districts, along with the county communications office, seeking the cause of Friday’s outage, the peak customer count, whether any pockets remain dark, and why the public map dropped to zero while residents say they still have no power.

We will update this post if we get answers.

If your power is still out, Dominion asks customers to report it at 866-366-4357 or outagemap.dominionenergy.com. NOVEC customers can call 703-335-0500. City of Manassas Electric customers can call 703-257-8353.