Police Blotter: Fatal Crash, Commercial Burglary Reported

A 74-year-old man has died from injuries suffered in a July crash in Manassas, according to Prince William County police.

The driver of a Kia involved in the collision was charged the day of the crash. Elsewhere, officers investigated a commercial burglary at an apartment complex in Dumfries where refrigerant was taken from a maintenance building.

In Stafford County, a northbound Route 17 closure linked to an auto accident has been cleared. Deputies also handled a fraud report involving an altered check, a vehicle vandalism case, and issued a fresh warning about callers impersonating the sheriff’s office.

Prince William County Police

Fatal Crash on Coverstone Drive

On July 21 at about 7:50 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Coverstone Drive and Aaron Lane in Manassas for a crash. A 2022 Kia Forte traveling on Aaron Lane entered the intersection and was struck by a 2024 Honda Metropolitan scooter.

The Kia driver was not injured. The scooter operator, a 74-year-old man, was taken to a hospital and later died Aug. 18 from injuries sustained in the collision.

The Kia driver, Jorge Valentin Diaz Ramirez, 47, of Manassas, was charged July 21 with failing to yield at a stop sign. He was released on a court summons. A court date is pending.

Commercial Burglary in Dumfries

On Aug. 19, officers responded to the Oasis at Montclair Apartments in the 16500 block of Stedham Circle in Dumfries after a maintenance building was broken into overnight.

The breaker box was damaged and power was shut off. A container of refrigerant was stolen. No suspect information was available.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Route 17 Northbound Closure Cleared

Route 17 northbound near Plantation Drive was closed for an extended period the night of Aug. 19 because of an auto accident. Traffic was diverted onto Plantation Drive and then Litchfield Boulevard.

The roadway was cleared early the morning of Aug. 20. No additional details were released.

Fraud Report on White Oak Road

On Aug. 19 at 11:16 a.m., a deputy responded to a fraud report on White Oak Road. A resident said a check mailed for payment was never received and later discovered it had been altered. The bank was notified and a police report was taken for investigation.

Vehicle Vandalism on Staffordboro Boulevard

On Aug. 19 at 7:04 p.m., a deputy responded to a vandalism report on Staffordboro Boulevard. A resident found damage to their vehicle’s gas pump door. No suspects have been identified.

Sheriff’s Office Impersonation Scam Alert

Residents continue to report telephone scams in which callers claim to be from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office and say a warrant has been issued. The callers try to scare people into paying with gift cards, wire transfers or Bitcoin to avoid arrest.

The Sheriff’s Office will never call and demand payment to avoid arrest, nor will any law enforcement agency. Officials also will never call about missing jury duty. Anyone who receives a suspicious call should hang up and dial 540-658-4400 to speak with a confirmed deputy.

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