Justin Wolfe walked out after 25 years in the Bristow killing

Justin Wolfe pleaded guilty to marijuana distribution and no contest to criminal solicitation, and a judge sentenced him to 28 years with three suspended, The Center Square reported.

Time served covered the sentence. He left after about 25 years, including time on death row, in the 2001 killing of 21-year-old Daniel Petrole of Bristow. Prosecutors said Owen Barber shot Petrole and that Wolfe hired him. A federal court later vacated the original conviction after finding prosecutors withheld evidence.

“Nothing about this resolution changes the fundamental fact that Danny Petrole was murdered and can never be returned to his family and loved ones,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth said.