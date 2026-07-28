Police Blotter: Shooting, Fatal Crash Reported

A shooting in Dale City left one adult male victim Monday night, and a 94-year-old man died from injuries in a Nokesville crash over the weekend, according to Prince William County police.

Officers remained on the scene of the shooting in the 13400 block of Grayson Hill Circle as the investigation continued. Separately, the driver of a commercial truck was charged with reckless driving in the fatal crash.

Police also investigated three reports of gunfire that struck vehicles and a residence in Nokesville and Manassas, with no injuries reported. Two people were arrested on charges of assaulting officers in Nokesville and Woodbridge. In Stafford County, deputies made drug, DUI and public intoxication arrests.

This daily police blotter summarizes the most notable incidents reported by local agencies.

Prince William County Police

Shooting in Dale City

At about 10 p.m. on July 27, officers responded to a shooting in the 13400 block of Grayson Hill Circle in Dale City. One adult male victim was located. Residents can expect a continued police presence in the area as the investigation continues. Police ask anyone with information or who sees suspicious activity to contact them.

Fatal Crash on Nokesville Road

On July 24 at 7:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Nokesville Road and Fauquier Drive in Nokesville for a crash. Investigators said the driver of a 2021 Freightliner M2 was traveling northbound on Nokesville Road, approaching Fauquier Drive, and failed to see a vehicle stopped in the northbound lane waiting to turn left. The Freightliner driver attempted to slow down, crossed the center line into the southbound lane and struck a 2010 Ford F-150. The driver of the Ford F-150, a 94-year-old man, was taken to a hospital and later died of his injuries on July 26. Crash investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact police. Corey Latel Heflin, 38, of Springfield, the driver of the Freightliner, was charged with reckless driving and released on a court summons.

Assault on Officer After Crash in Nokesville

On July 26, officers responded to the 14400 block of Aden Road in Nokesville for a single-vehicle crash. The driver was determined to be intoxicated and was detained. At a hospital, she became aggressive and assaulted an officer twice. No injuries were reported to the officer. Loreta Martha Awino Waziri, 39, of Woodbridge, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, driving under the influence, two counts of obstruction of justice and refusal of a blood or breath test. She was held without bond.

Assault on Officer in Woodbridge

On July 26 at 3:07 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 4500 block of Hendricks Drive in Woodbridge for a report of a person in crisis. After receiving permission to enter, the individual became aggressive and assaulted an officer before being detained. No injuries were reported to the officer. Mike Alan Flores, 28, of Woodbridge, was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. He was held on $3,000 secured bond.

Vehicle Struck by Gunfire in Nokesville

On July 26 at 9:50 p.m., officers responded to the 13300 block of Old Church Road in Nokesville for a report of shots fired. A 47-year-old man was driving home with his wife and 9-year-old child when their vehicle was struck by gunfire. No injuries or additional property damage were reported. No suspect information was available.

Vehicles Struck by Gunfire in Manassas

On July 25 at 3:07 a.m., officers responded to the 10400 block of Butterfield Street in Manassas for a report of shots fired. A 27-year-old man was backing into a parking space when he heard multiple gunshots. He later found his vehicle had been struck by gunfire, and an additional unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot was also struck. No injuries or additional property damage were reported. No suspect information was available.

Residence Struck by Gunfire in Manassas

On July 24, officers responded to the 8700 block of McGrath Road in Manassas for a report of shots fired. Investigators determined that on July 23 at about 1:40 a.m., multiple gunshots were heard and a residence was later found to have been struck by gunfire. Multiple shell casings were located in the area. No injuries or additional property damage were reported. No suspect information was available.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Drug Arrests Near Holiday Inn

On July 24 at 12:20 p.m., a deputy responded to a suspicious person report near the Holiday Inn at 20 Sanford Drive. Two people were found outside showing signs of impairment. A search of one person’s backpack revealed narcotics and drug paraphernalia. Both were arrested. Paul Damanda, 57, of Woodbridge, and Brittany Beal, 33, of Manassas, were each charged with two counts of possession of Schedule I or II controlled substances. Damanda was released on an unsecured bond. Beal was held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

DUI Arrest on Truslow Road

On July 24 at 5:47 p.m., a deputy responded to a report of a drunk driver in the area of Truslow Road. The driver was unable to maintain a lane and struck a fence. The driver showed signs of impairment, admitted to not having insurance and refused a breath sample. Eleni Pakhchanian, 29, of Manassas, was charged with driving under the influence, refusal to test and driving without insurance.

DUI Arrest on Woodstream Boulevard

On July 26 at 1:20 a.m., a deputy checked on a disabled vehicle with hazard lights on at Woodstream Boulevard and Staffordboro Boulevard. The driver was found asleep behind the wheel with bottles of alcohol visible. The driver showed signs of impairment and a breath test showed a blood alcohol content above the legal limit. Brandon Boesch, 40, of Stafford, was charged with driving under the influence and held on a secured bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

DUI Arrest Near Richmond Highway

On July 26 at 6:45 p.m., a deputy responded to an abandoned motorcycle at Shady Hill Lane and Richmond Highway. A driver arrived to pick up the motorcycle and showed signs of impairment. An open bottle of alcohol was visible in the vehicle, and a breath test later showed a blood alcohol content above the legal limit. The driver’s license had previously been revoked for DUI-related offenses. Herbert Mul-Key, 43, of Woodbridge, was charged with driving under the influence, driving after forfeiture of a license and drinking while operating a motor vehicle. He was held on a secured bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Public Intoxication Arrests

On July 25 at 11:26 p.m., a deputy responded to a suspicious person report on Arla Court. Silvia Medrano Blanco, 29, of Woodbridge, showed signs of impairment and was charged with public intoxication. She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

On July 26 at 12:56 a.m., a deputy responded to a disturbance at Jay’s Sports Lounge on Richmond Highway. Javon Cyrus, 31, of Stafford, showed signs of impairment and was charged with public intoxication. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

On July 26 at 2:34 p.m., a deputy responded to a suspicious person report at Car City, 347 Warrenton Road. Elizabeth Legg, 44, of Henrico, was found with an open bottle of alcohol and showed signs of impairment. She was charged with public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

Fraud Reports

On July 24 at 3:03 p.m., a deputy responded to a fraud report on Scotland Circle involving unauthorized transactions and a changed mailing address. No suspects have been identified.

On July 24 at 8:17 p.m., a deputy responded to a fraud report on Excaliber Circle involving a jury duty scam in which the victim was instructed to transfer funds via Bitcoin. The victim was advised to contact their bank.

On July 26 at 4:45 p.m., a deputy responded to a fraud report on Malvern Lakes Circle involving unauthorized transactions. The victim was advised to contact their bank.

On July 26 at 7:46 p.m., a deputy responded to a fraud report on Worth Avenue involving an unauthorized Home Depot credit card account. The victim notified the company and a police report was taken for the investigation.

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