Take Me Home Tuesday: Strays at the Prince William Animal Shelter

The Prince William County Animal Center posts photos of strays (currently STR239/2026) a few times a week to help owners reclaim their pets by calling (703) 792-6465, emailing [email protected], or visiting during posted hours, with proof of ownership and current rabies vaccination required.

The animals below are STR239/2026. We post photos of stray animals brought to the Center a couple of times each week to help owners find their missing pets. This posting is a courtesy only and we will not answer questions via Facebook about animals pictured here. If you believe your pet is at the Center, please inquire directly by calling (703) 792-6465, emailing [email protected] or visiting the Center.

Reminder, proof of ownership is required to redeem your pet and you should provide proof of current rabies vaccination at the time of redemption. These pictures should not be considered all-inclusive and if you have lost your pet, you should immediately contact the Center.

Lost pets may be redeemed daily as early as 8AM, including the days the Center is closed. Our hours of operation are:

Monday: CLOSED FOR BUSINESS

Tuesday-Friday: 11AM – 5PM

Saturday: 10AM – 4PM

Sunday: Noon – 4PM