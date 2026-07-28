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New I-66 Slugging Network Launching This Fall to Help Commuters Bypass Tolls

By Uriah Kiser
I-66 E-ZPass Express Lanes at Haymarket [Photo: I-66 Mobility Partners]

“The community-organized carpooling tradition known as slugging will soon expand to one of Fairfax County’s busiest commuting corridors,” FFXnow reported. The I-66 Slugging Network plans a September launch with morning pickups at the Monument Drive garage in Fair Oaks and University Boulevard park and ride in Gainesville, plus drop-offs at Rosslyn, L’Enfant Plaza, Navy Yard, and Metro Center stations, allowing HOV-3 vehicles to use the express lanes toll-free.

Organizers will also run an I-66 Slugging Challenge starting Sept. 14, funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation, offering incentives and up to $1,000 in prizes to encourage participation as a free, sustainable option amid rising return-to-office commuting along the corridor.

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