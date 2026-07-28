UVA Health Opens Imaging Center in Gainesville

UVA Health celebrated the opening of a new outpatient imaging center, UVA Health Outpatient Imaging Gainesville, located at 7454 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.

The new center represents a significant step in UVA Health’s ongoing commitment to expanding access to advanced diagnostic services across the region. It joins existing outpatient imaging locations in Centreville and Culpeper, as well as hospital-based imaging services across four UVA Health medical centers, strengthening a growing network designed to meet increasing demand for convenient, patient-centered imaging care.

“The opening of UVA Health Outpatient Imaging Gainesville is another important step in our commitment to expanding access to exceptional care across Northern Virginia,” said Erik Shannon, chief executive officer of UVA Health’s community medical centers and clinics in Northern Virginia and Culpeper.

The center enhances access to comprehensive breast imaging services. UVA Health breast radiologists are onsite, along with a dedicated breast cancer navigator to guide patients through every step of the diagnostic process.

Patients can contact the facility at 571-636-9880.