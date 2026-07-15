Scorching Heat Wave Grips Northern Virginia: Heat Advisories in Effect as Records Fall

Residents across Northern Virginia are bracing for another day of dangerous heat on Wednesday, with the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Baltimore/Washington, D.C. forecasting highs near 102°F and heat index values as high as 107°F. Heat Advisories remain in effect for most of the region outside the mountains and southern Shenandoah Valley.

Sunny skies and light west winds around 6 mph will dominate the day, but the combination of high temperatures and humidity will make it feel significantly hotter. Overnight lows will dip to around 77°F under mostly clear skies, offering little relief from the oppressive conditions.

Thursday will bring more of the same, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 101°F. Heat index values could reach 109°F in spots. Winds will remain light, becoming westerly around 5 mph in the afternoon. Thursday night lows will again hover near 77°F.

Air Quality Alerts Issued

Compounding the heat concerns, Code Orange Air Quality Alerts are in effect for the D.C./Baltimore metro areas due to dense smoke from wildfires in western Ontario, Canada. The smoke is expected to gradually worsen air quality through Friday. Sensitive groups should limit outdoor activity.

Weekend Outlook: Relief with Thunderstorms

Temperatures will ease slightly by the weekend as a weak front moves through. Friday is expected to remain hot with highs in the 90s.

On Saturday, the chance for showers and thunderstorms increases significantly (80% chance of precipitation). Showers are possible before 8 a.m., followed by a greater risk of showers and thunderstorms from mid-morning onward. Highs will reach near 93°F. Some storms could become strong to severe.

Saturday night will see continued showers and a possible thunderstorm before 2 a.m. (80% chance), with lows around 73°F. Thunderstorm chances could linger into early next week.

Safety Reminders

With heat indices pushing well over 100°F, officials urge residents to stay hydrated, limit time outdoors during peak heat hours (especially 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.), check on vulnerable neighbors, and never leave children or pets in vehicles. Heat-related illnesses can develop quickly.