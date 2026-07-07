Team USA Watch Party in Manassas Cheers On USMNT Despite 4-1 Loss to Belgium in World Cup Round of 16

Fans gathered at East Coast Wings and Grill on Liberia Avenue in Manassas on Monday, July 6, 2026, to cheer on the U.S. Men’s National Team as it faced Belgium in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16.

Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega (Coles District) hosted the watch party, rallying supporters in the Coles District amid the nation’s recent 250th birthday celebrations.

Vega captured the evening’s excitement early, saying the American spirit and pride were at an all-time high. “We’re all fired up for Team USA,” she said. “The American spirit and American pride are at an all-time high, and we just want to keep that going here in the Coles District. So let’s go Team USA!”

The U.S. advanced to the Round of 16 after topping Group D with a strong showing, including a 4-1 win over Paraguay. A key storyline was the return of striker Folarin Balogun. He had been suspended following a red card in the previous match against Bosnia-Herzegovina, but FIFA overturned the ban after a $40,000 fine, boosting American hopes against the experienced ninth-ranked Belgians.

Despite the hometown energy in Manassas, Belgium proved too tough. The U.S. fell 4-1 at Lumen Field in Seattle, according to the official match report. Charles De Ketelaere scored twice for Belgium in the first half (9′ and 33′), Hans Vanaken added a goal in the 57th minute after capitalizing on a U.S. goalkeeper mistake, and Romelu Lukaku sealed the victory in stoppage time. Malik Tillman scored the lone U.S. goal in the 31st minute on a deflected free kick.

Belgium advanced to the quarterfinals, where it will face Spain.

Fans at the watch party stayed engaged, discussing what a deeper run could mean for soccer in the United States. One attendee noted the challenge against Belgium and the potential for soccer to gain even more traction if the team had advanced further.

The U.S. Men’s National Team’s 2026 World Cup journey highlighted growing momentum for the program, even as it ended in the Round of 16. The match underscored the work still needed in ball control and execution against top international competition.

Sign up for the free Potomac Local News email newsletter to stay updated on local reactions and community stories from Prince William County and beyond.