New Multi-Brand Ghost Kitchen to Open at Stafford Walmart Supercenter

One Kitchen, a multi-brand ghost kitchen (also known as a cloud or virtual kitchen), has taken over the space formerly occupied by a McDonald’s location. The facility prepares food from more than 20 national brands out of a single shared kitchen, optimized for pickup, delivery, and limited dine-in.

Ghost kitchens focus primarily on online orders through delivery apps and in-store pickup rather than traditional sit-down service. Customers can order items from multiple concepts—such as MrBeast Burger, Quiznos, Cheesecake Factory desserts, Saladworks, Cinnabon, Ben & Jerry’s, and others—in a single transaction. A Halal-focused variant under the Babaz brand is also part of the One Kitchen family, expanding options for customers seeking compliant meals.

Walmart Partnership and Local Convenience

One Kitchen operates through an exclusive partnership with Walmart, which has been expanding such concepts in select stores across the U.S. (building on earlier success in Canada). The model repurposes space from declining traditional in-store franchises, providing one-stop meal solutions for busy shoppers and employees while leveraging Walmart’s high daily foot traffic.

“Leases are structured as a percentage of sales, which includes utilities and taxes, helping keep costs aligned with performance,” according to information from One Kitchen’s parent operations. This setup benefits both the operator and Walmart by modernizing in-store food offerings amid shifting consumer habits toward delivery and quick pickup.

The Stafford location is brand new to Northern Virginia, where the concept remains unfamiliar to many residents. It joins a limited number of similar One Kitchen or Ghost Kitchen Brands sites, primarily in Southern U.S. Walmarts, with few if any confirmed equivalents yet in nearby Fredericksburg, Manassas, or Woodbridge.

Potential Downsides

While the model offers convenience, potential drawbacks include variable food quality due to shared kitchen environments and high-volume prep; reduced emphasis on the traditional dine-in experience; and broader concerns about impacts on standalone local restaurants. Cross-contamination risks require strict protocols in multi-brand setups.

What It Means for Stafford

For families, commuters, and Walmart patrons, the opening offers added convenience: Grab groceries and a hot meal (or place a delivery order) without an extra stop. It aligns with broader retail trends where big-box stores integrate more diverse dining to enhance the shopping experience.

While specific job creation numbers for the Stafford site are not available, ghost kitchen operations typically employ kitchen staff, prep teams, and coordinators. The parent company promotes franchising opportunities, suggesting potential for local economic activity as the model expands.

No formal grand opening details were announced in public releases, but customers can check the Walmart app, delivery platforms, or visit the store for current menu and hours. One Kitchen representatives encourage inquiries via [email protected].

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Have you tried the new One Kitchen? Share your experience in the comments or email [email protected].