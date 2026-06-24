Prince William Supervisors Defer Vint Hill Switching Station Decision Amid Resident Concerns

The Prince William County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday deferred action on a special use permit for the proposed Vint Hill Switching Station, in response to resident concerns and requests for more information about the technology and broader infrastructure impacts.

The project involves replacing an existing switching station (online since 2018) on an approximately 23-acre A-1-zoned site within a 1960s-era transmission corridor. The new gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) facility would be co-located with a NOVEC substation and a Reed Energy battery storage facility. It aims to meet North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) reliability standards projected as early as 2027 due to substantial load growth, largely from data centers and other developments in the Gainesville and Manassas areas.

The site is located roughly 340 to 417 feet from the nearest homes in the Braemar community. Proposed enhancements include a 6-foot berm, 30-foot landscape buffer along Vint Hill Road, 381 new trees, 1,451 shrubs, and a security wall to improve screening and aesthetics.

Brentsville Supervisor Tom Gordy raised questions about alternatives to SF6 gas, cumulative effects, and the full scope of related projects. He moved for a 90-day deferral to Sept. 22 to allow Dominion to return with experts and more comprehensive answers. The motion passed 5-2, with Supervisors Stewart and LaCroix voting no.

“I have asked to get an understanding of everything that’s next from you guys… we’ve got to become more collaborative,” Gordy stated during the discussion, emphasizing the need for strategic rather than piecemeal planning.

Dominion representatives, including Scott Adams, defended the facility as critical for grid reliability. They noted GIS technology using SF6 has operated safely since 1983 with monitoring systems. On alternatives, they acknowledged ongoing evaluation but highlighted technical and timeline challenges for this application. In the event of denial, they cited potential short-term load management or brownouts, as well as longer-term requirements for new sites and transmission lines.

Chair Deshundra Jefferson and other supervisors highlighted the balance between reliability mandates and community impacts. Public commenters from the Brentsville and Gainesville districts expressed concerns about industrialization near residential areas, the risks of data center obsolescence and decommissioning, and cumulative effects on neighborhoods like Braemar.

Speakers, including Roger Yackel, Lisa Polgar, Rachel Ellis, and Elena Schlossberg, urged stronger long-term planning and supported Chair Jefferson’s broader data center decommissioning framework initiative.

County planning staff had recommended approval, citing conformance with the comprehensive plan and zoning, and improved screening measures, following a site tour of a similar facility in Loudoun County.

The Vint Hill Switching Station upgrade has been under review since at least 2025. Dominion Virginia Power seeks to replace the existing 230 kV facility (approved under a 2017 special use permit) with a larger gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) station capable of networking 500 kV transmission.

The project is driven by surging electricity demand in western Prince William County, primarily from data center development in the Brentsville and Gainesville districts.

Prince William has experienced explosive data center growth in recent years, becoming one of the fastest-growing markets in the country. Dozens of facilities have been approved — many outside the original Data Center Overlay — adding tens of millions of square feet of data hall space. This has strained the local grid, prompting multiple proposals for substations and transmission lines to prevent reliability violations as early as 2027.

The proposal faced earlier delays and scrutiny by the Planning Commission in late 2025 and early 2026. Residents in Braemar and surrounding communities have raised concerns about proximity to homes (as close as 340 feet), the use of SF6 gas, visual impacts, and the broader industrialization associated with data center expansion. Local groups have advocated for stronger decommissioning policies and more strategic infrastructure planning.