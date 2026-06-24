CTAC Approves Ranked SmartScale Funding Priorities for Regional Roads, Intersections, and I-95 Improvements

CTAC for the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization ranked SmartScale funding priorities for the 2033–2034 transportation cycle, producing separate regional and local project lists focused on safety, congestion relief, and targeted corridor improvements. The recommendations, which include intersection upgrades, road widening, and new connector studies across Stafford and Spotsylvania counties, will now move to the FAMPO Policy Committee for final consideration.

On June 10, 2026, the Citizens Transportation Advisory Committee (CTAC) for the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (FAMPO) voted on recommended priorities for SmartScale state funding applications targeting the 2033–2034 six-year plan. The committee produced two separate ranked lists—one focused on GWRC/regional projects and one on FAMPO projects—after reviewing eight submitted applications primarily from Stafford and Spotsylvania counties. The recommendations will go to the FAMPO Policy Committee for final consideration.

CTAC members emphasized citizen perspectives on local impact, safety, and development pressures rather than formal scoring. Projects center on intersection improvements, minor widening, new connectors, and studies rather than large-scale expansions.

SmartScale is a competitive state program that allocates transportation dollars based on project benefits such as congestion relief, safety, and economic impact. The Office of Intermodal Planning and Investment (OIP) now requires applicants to provide rankings. FAMPO and GWRC each submit approximately four applications per cycle, with a gentleman’s agreement limiting jurisdictions to up to four projects. Funds target High Priority Corridors and support projects in the constrained long-range plan for the 2033–2034 window. Multiple projects may receive funding in strong years, and design adjustments can occur later through negotiations with VDOT.

CTAC approved the following order for the GWRC/regional list:

1. Germanna Point Drive extension – A new connector road linking the Stafford Avenue area (near medical offices and retail) to the Germanna Community College roundabout.

2. Warrington Road widening – A short section between Stafford Lakes Parkway (Walmart-Geico area) and surrounding development.

3. I-95 Southbound widening – Capacity improvements along the interstate.

4. US-17 Tidewater Trail improvements – Winding and intersection work in the New Post area near existing and planned developments.

The FAMPO list was ranked as follows:

1. Garrisonville Road Paths Study – Minor widening and multiple intersection improvements along the east-west corridor from the Stafford Marketplace area, addressing turning conflicts and capacity near commuter lots and retail.

2. Route 1 Roxbury Mill/Mud Tavern intersection improvements – Safety and turning movement changes near the Kalahari development site.

3. Route 2A Pipeline Study – Intersection improvements at Courthouse Road and Levels Road.

4. Warrington Road Paths – Series of intersection adjustments plus a small widening section (removing bump-outs to create through lanes) between Stafford Lakes Parkway and Plantation Drive.