Fredericksburg Transportation Committee Advances Complete Streets Plan Ahead of Public Review

The Fredericksburg Area MPO’s Citizens Transportation Advisory Committee advanced its Complete Streets Plan toward public review this summer while emphasizing the need for safer, more connected transportation networks as the region grows toward a projected 614,620 residents by 2055.

CTAC also ranked SmartScale funding priorities, supported further study of additional river crossings and southern routes to reduce congestion, and addressed ongoing TIP refinements and local maintenance concerns.

The Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Citizens Transportation Advisory Committee (CTAC) met on June 10, 2026, to advance several key transportation planning efforts amid strong regional population growth. The meeting underscored the need for improved connectivity, safety, and network resilience as the George Washington Regional Commission (GWRC) planning district is projected to reach 614,620 residents by 2055.

A major upcoming milestone is the Complete Streets Plan, which is nearing release for public comment. Minor updates were made to Section 6, along with map and color refinements following earlier feedback. Public comment will open at the next FAMPO Policy Committee meeting and run through July, with public hearings scheduled for August. The plan aims to guide safer, more multimodal streets across Fredericksburg, Stafford, and Spotsylvania counties. Citizens are encouraged to review the document during the summer comment period to help shape final recommendations before an action item returns to CTAC in August.

Regional growth remains a central driver of planning decisions. Discussions highlighted how single river crossings and parkways can concentrate traffic—such as the 37,000 vehicles per day projected on Gordon Shelton Boulevard—creating congestion without broader network improvements. CTAC member Alan Watkins presented on transformative projects that combine connectivity and capacity, noting that Level of Service modeling for 25 regional intersections showed limited or no improvement at southern city and Spotsylvania locations under a single-crossing scenario. Members supported advancing studies for additional southern routes or a second bridge to create a stronger grid network. These efforts align with historical discussions dating back to the late 1990s and recent updates in Stafford County’s comprehensive plan.

To help manage growth through targeted investments, CTAC provided citizen-perspective rankings for SmartScale project applications—the state’s competitive funding program for the 2033–2034 six-year plan. For the GWRC/regional list, priorities included the Germanna Point Drive extension (new connector near Germanna Community College), Warrington Road widening, I-95 southbound widening, and US-17 Tidewater Trail improvements in Spotsylvania. On the FAMPO list, top-ranked items were the Garrisonville Road Paths Study, Route 1/Roxbury Mill and Mud Tavern Road intersection improvements (near Kalahari development), the Route 2A Pipeline Study, and Warrington Road Paths improvements. The rankings emphasized local impact, safety, and development pressure while balancing Stafford and Spotsylvania needs.

Other updates included refinements to the Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) document, which now features improved maps and is more concise following prior public input. VDOT maintenance concerns, such as the deteriorating edge and hanging guardrail on Lansdowne Road in the Parkwood subdivision, were noted for follow-up. CTAC recognized outgoing Chair Yolanda Hipsky for her service and handled routine housekeeping, including the upcoming call for projects (due by end of June) and the opening for on-call consultants.

These actions reflect FAMPO’s ongoing work to balance short-term safety fixes and maintenance with longer-term studies and network improvements. As the region grows, the Complete Streets public comment period and advancing SmartScale and river-crossing studies will play key roles in shaping safer, more connected transportation options for local residents.