Manassas Encourages Local 4th of July Celebrations with Fireworks, Music, and America 250 Exhibit

Manassas City Council used its June 22 meeting to celebrate the city’s recent successes and rally residents to keep their Independence Day celebrations local, highlighting a packed calendar of family-friendly events and community pride.

Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger and council members repeatedly encouraged residents to “shop, dine, and celebrate in Manassas” rather than heading to Washington, D.C. City Manager Steve Burke and council leaders pointed to the city’s vibrant offerings as the best way to mark America’s 250th birthday.

The message came after a highly successful weekend. Councilmember Tom Osina praised the well-attended Play in Your Parks Day and Bee Festival on Saturday, calling them shining examples of the city’s vibrancy. “This weekend was another example of the vibrancy of our city,” Osina said. Valor Awards recognizing local first responders are also taking place this week.

For the Fourth of July, the city is rolling out Celebrate America with fireworks, music, and activities downtown. “We have the best fireworks here in this city,” Mayor Davis-Younger emphasized. “You do not need to go to DC or anywhere else… keep yourselves right here.”

Adding a patriotic educational touch, the Manassas Museum is hosting a special America 250 Founding Fathers exhibit from July 1–13. Visitors can learn about the signers of the Declaration of Independence and sign a special reproduction of the historic document. City Manager Steve Burke invited residents to enjoy the exhibit alongside the museum’s current display on early-20th-century Manassas businesses, which features a recreated barbershop and rare artifacts.

Other upcoming highlights include acoustic performances at Harris Pavilion and ongoing programs at the thriving Manassas Community Center. Councilmember Sonia Vásquez Luna reminded everyone of the center’s classes, room rentals, and events, while urging participation in the police academy and community programs.

Councilmember Ashley Hutson used the meeting to give a final nudge on the Parks & Recreation Master Plan survey, which closed that evening. Every 10 years, the survey shapes the city’s parks’ future, and officials encourage broad resident input.

The positive tone extended to youth engagement. The council recognized graduates of the popular Manassas City Police Camp, a free program supported by the city, schools, and donors like East West Embroidery. Cadets learned law enforcement basics, competed in challenges, and built community ties.

Amid routine business, council members expressed gratitude for strong attendance despite the weather and reaffirmed their commitment to partnerships that make Manassas a great place to live, work, and play.

As Independence Day approaches, city leaders painted a clear picture: Manassas has everything needed for a memorable celebration — fireworks, music, history, and that unmistakable hometown spirit. Residents are invited to head downtown, visit the museum, and take part in the community events that make the city special.

For more details on July 4th events, museum hours, and community programs, visit manassasva.gov.