Job Opening: Appointment Setter – Help Local Businesses Thrive in Northern Virginia

Are you tired of how hard it is to find out what’s really happening in your community?

Local events your family would love, school board decisions affecting your kids, tax hikes, development projects, safety updates — too often this vital information is buried, spun, or simply missing. At Potomac Local News, we’ve spent 16 years solving that problem: delivering straight facts about local events, government, and fun things to do in the community, so residents in Fredericksburg, Manassas, Woodbridge, and across Northern Virginia can stay informed and engaged.

Now we’re looking for a passionate Appointment Setter to join our team and help local businesses reach the very communities we serve.

About the Role

You’ll perform outreach on behalf of Potomac Local News — introducing businesses to our rate card and setting qualified appointments so they can connect with our engaged local audience.

Key Responsibilities:

Conduct outbound outreach (email, phone, LinkedIn) to local businesses

Become familiar with our advertising rate card and clearly communicate value

Use CRM to log activities and manage pipelines

Work remotely with strong computer/email skills and attention to detail

Collaborate as part of a small, mission-driven team

This is not a “get rich quick” sales role. It’s meaningful work supporting independent local journalism.

What We Offer

$20 per hour (15–25 flexible hours per week to start)

(15–25 flexible hours per week to start) $40 bonus per qualified appointment set and held

per qualified appointment set and held Remote work with the freedom to make a real difference

Direct impact on a 16-year independent news outlet that actually serves your community

Who We’re Looking For

Someone who:

Genuinely cares about local news and the struggle to stay informed

Has solid outreach or customer service experience (media sales not required)

Is organized, persistent, and comfortable with CRM tools

Wants to help local businesses while supporting real community journalism

How to Apply

Complete our short application here:

Apply Now – Potomac Local News Appointment Setter Form

Include a quick 1-minute video telling us why this mission resonates with you. We review every submission personally.

Questions?

Email us or drop a comment below.

Long live local news. Let’s keep Virginia informed — together.

Potomac Local News is an equal opportunity employer. We strongly encourage applicants from all backgrounds who believe in community-focused journalism.