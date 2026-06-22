OmniRide Offers Free July 4 Bus Service to Pentagon Metro as VRE Fireworks Trains Remain Available

Residents of the Prince William area have convenient, car-free options for celebrating Independence Day and America’s 250th anniversary this year. OmniRide is launching a free round-trip bus service to the Pentagon Metrorail Station on Saturday, July 4, complementing Virginia Railway Express (VRE) Fireworks Trains that Potomac Local first reported on May 22.

The special OmniRide service aims to help riders avoid heavy traffic and parking challenges associated with one of the region’s busiest travel days. Buses will run from two key locations in Prince William County: Stonebridge Garage in Woodbridge and the University Lot in Gainesville.

OmniRide Service Details

Outbound buses will transport riders to the Pentagon Metrorail Station between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., providing easy Metro access to fireworks viewing spots and other Independence Day festivities across the Washington, D.C. area. Return service from the Pentagon will begin at 9:30 p.m. and continue until all registered passengers are safely back at their starting locations.

“This is OmniRide’s way of saying thank you to our community,” said Bob Schneider, Executive Director of OmniRide. “One of the great things about celebrating the Fourth of July in Washington is the variety of places to enjoy the fireworks. By connecting riders to Metro, we can help them reach their favorite viewing locations, enjoy the celebration, and return home safely.”

Advance registration is required through Eventbrite. Riders may reserve up to four tickets per person, and tickets will not be available at the departure locations on July 4. Ample free parking is available at both Stonebridge Garage and the University Lot, but riders are advised not to leave valuables in their vehicles. In the event of access issues at the Pentagon due to large-scale America 250 operations, alternate Metro drop-offs may be used.

VRE Fireworks Trains Still Have Tickets Available

This new OmniRide option builds on VRE’s return of its popular Fireworks Trains after a roughly 10-year hiatus. The special round-trip trains will operate on the Manassas and Fredericksburg lines, arriving in D.C. around 5 p.m. and departing south around 11 p.m. after the National Mall fireworks display.

A check of VRE’s ticketing site confirms that tickets are still available as of June 22. Adult round-trip tickets are $20, while children 12 and under ride for $10. Each rider receives a commemorative LED sparkler. Tickets are available through Eventbrite and will remain on sale until sold out.

Planning Your July 4 Celebration

Both services offer family-friendly ways to enjoy the nation’s 250th anniversary without the usual holiday headaches. OmniRide provides flexible Metro connections from local commuter lots, while VRE delivers direct rail access to key D.C. stations. Strollers are permitted on VRE trains.

OmniRide tickets and details: Visit this site or the linked Eventbrite registration.

Visit this site or the linked Eventbrite registration. VRE Fireworks Trains: Schedules, tickets, and FAQs at vre.org/fireworkstrains.

OmniRide also reminds riders that local fares are currently fare-free through June 2026 in many cases—check their site for full details.

Potomac Local will continue covering regional transit options, America 250 events, and July 4 celebrations across Northern Virginia. Share your plans or photos with us on X @PotomacLocal or via our site.