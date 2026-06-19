Virginia House Budget Proposal Seeks to End Mandatory Campaign Finance Audits

7News reported that the Virginia House of Delegates’ proposed budget includes language repealing a law requiring audits of campaign finance reports for statewide candidates and certain elected officials.

The move would halt ongoing audits of Governor Abigail Spanberger, Attorney General Jay Jones, Lt. Gov. Ghazala Hashmi, and others selected by the Board of Elections, drawing criticism from reform advocates like Clean Virginia and BigMoneyOutVA who argue it weakens transparency in a state with already lax campaign finance rules.

The proposal has sparked debate in Richmond, with some lawmakers supporting audits for accountability while others question the timing via the budget process. Local Northern Virginia residents and voters concerned with government ethics and public trust in elections may see this as a key issue as budget negotiations continue.

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