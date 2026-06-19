VDEQ Cites Fredericksburg for Wastewater Violations

The Free Lance-Star reported that the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality issued a notice of violation to the City of Fredericksburg in May following persistent wastewater issues, including an overflow of untreated wastewater reported Monday near Lee Drive in the Fredericksburg Battlefield.

Including two recent spillages, the city has seen eight such incidents through mid-June, with details of overflows in February, March, April and May totaling thousands of gallons of untreated sewage, some impacting local waterways like Hazel Run, the Rappahannock River and Deep Run.

The city attributed many incidents to equipment problems during system expansion, maintenance work, faulty sensors and resident flushing of non-biodegradable items, while outlining corrective actions such as equipment repairs, a new Fats, Oils and Grease program, annual sewer cleaning and updates to its Water and Sewer Master Plan in response to the VDEQ notice.

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