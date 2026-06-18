Virginia Gas Prices Drop for Third Week

“Virginians are paying less at the pump this week as gasoline prices have fallen for three straight weeks, with the statewide average for regular unleaded gasoline dropping to $3.77 per gallon,” The Center Square reported. “Virginia’s average price was down from $3.91 a week ago and $4.32 a month ago.”

GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan noted prices fell in 47 states last week and could keep trending lower with steady market conditions.

The statewide average sits well below last year’s $3.06 and the 2022 record near $5 per gallon, with some stations in Lynchburg, Fishersville, and Fredericksburg dipping as low as $3.17–$3.29. Northern Virginia averaged $3.85 this week.

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