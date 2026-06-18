Police Blotter: Assault Arrest, Indecent Exposure Reported

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Assault and Battery Arrest at Library

On June 17 at 9:45 a.m., deputies responded to a fight in progress at the William J. Howell Library on Lyons Boulevard. The victims reported that the suspect brake-checked their vehicle and followed them into the parking lot, where he confronted them, shoved one victim, and punched the other. A witness confirmed the events. The 60-year-old man from Fredericksburg admitted to confronting the victims and throwing a punch. He was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and battery.

Fraud Involving Altered Check

On June 17 at 9:26 a.m., deputies responded to Ludwell Lane for a fraud report. The victim mailed a check that was later altered and cleared for a different amount. Camera footage provided no leads. The victim provided copies of the checks to investigators.

Orange County Corrections Scam

On June 17 at 10:52 a.m., deputies responded to Rapidan Drive for a fraud report. The victim received a phone call from someone claiming to be from Orange County Corrections in Orlando, Florida, saying the victim’s child was in jail and demanding payment for release. The victim transferred funds before realizing it was a scam and blocked the suspect. No suspects have been identified.

Stolen License Plate

On June 17 at 11:48 a.m., deputies responded to Pear Blossom Road for a larceny report. The victim discovered the front license plate had been stolen from their vehicle and notified the DMV. No suspects have been identified.

Prince William County Police

Indecent Exposure at Andrew Leitch Park (Waterworks)

On June 16 at 7:45 p.m., officers responded to Andrew Leitch Park, located at 5301 Dale Blvd. in Woodbridge (22193), for an indecent exposure report. A 37-year-old woman walking along a trail observed an unknown man who exposed himself as she walked past. No physical contact or injuries were reported. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 20-30 years old, approximately 5’10” tall, thin build, with dark medium-length wavy hair, wearing a white hoodie, light-colored jeans, and dark boxer-briefs.