Fredericksburg Woman Among 12 Killed in Missouri Skydiving Plane Crash

“Jennifer Sharp was the director of technology with the United States Parachute Association in Fredericksburg,” 12 On Your Side reported. Federal investigators are on scene in Butler, Missouri, where a skydiving plane crashed shortly after takeoff, killing all 12 people on board. A post-crash fire destroyed the aircraft, and the NTSB has not identified a cause.

The incident hits close to home for the Northern Virginia skydiving community, as Sharp held a key role with the national organization based in Fredericksburg. Wreckage recovery is underway, with a preliminary report expected in about a month.

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