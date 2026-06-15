Fredericksburg Closes Normandy Pedestrian Bridge

“The Normandy Pedestrian Bridge, which connects the Rappahannock Canal Trail to Normandy Avenue within the Normandy subdivision, has deteriorated to a point at which we have determined to temporarily close it,” the City of Fredericksburg announced. “To help maintain access to the Canal Trail during repair/construction, a temporary detour has been established via the Fall Hill Pedestrian Bridge (1,500 feet to the west) near the Fall Hill Avenue and Mary Washington Boulevard traffic circle.”

“Projects like this help ensure our trail network remains accessible, and enjoyable for years to come,” said Jenny Casarotti, Director of Parks, Recreation and Events. “We appreciate the community’s patience and support as we make these, and other improvements, throughout our Parks.”

The City previously approved $1 million for study, engineering and repair/replacement of the Rappahannock Canal bridges and is now in the comprehensive engineering analysis phase. A temporary closure of the Normandy Bridge was enacted out of caution, with quarterly community updates planned via the City website and Fredericksburg Alert lists. Vegetation clearing, lighting enhancements and potential federal dredging assistance are also underway.

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