Community Remembers Slain Woman Shot While Driving her Children

“A woman of action,” Fredericksburg Free Press reported.

“I hope there is an awakening that comes from this tragedy,” Stephon Myers said.

“As we take a few days to mourn, turn that mourning into righteous anger, so that we can transform legislation so that this no longer happens again,” Del. Joshua Cole said.

Family, friends and community members gathered Thursday night at James Monroe High School in Fredericksburg for a candlelight vigil honoring Stephanie Myers, 28, who died in a domestic violence-related shooting and crash on June 3. Speakers highlighted her roles as a dedicated mother of two young daughters and a trusted employee at Leumas Group, while calling for greater awareness, support for victims and legislative action to prevent future tragedies. The Community Foundation and Leumas Cares established a fund to aid affected African American youth.