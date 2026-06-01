Public Safety Training at Empty Gayle Middle School

“There is no cause for concern. THIS IS A PRIVATE TRAINING EXERCISE,” Stafford County Sheriff’s Office announced. “The training will not be open to the public.”

The joint training exercise between the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office and Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department will take place today, June 1, as well as June 2, 8 and 9 from approximately 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at and around Gayle Middle School. Since the county’s last day of school was Thursday, May 28, the building is currently empty for summer break. Residents may notice an increased presence of public safety vehicles in the area.