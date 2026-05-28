Drivers Face Nightly Closures on 95 Express Lanes

Repaving work on the Interstate 95 E-ZPass Express Lanes began Tuesday night and will continue for about three months. Travelers should expect single- and double-lane closures from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., followed by full closures starting at 10 p.m., Monday through Friday. The lanes are scheduled to reopen each morning in time for northbound rush hour. Officials are urging drivers to seek alternate routes during the overnight work.

The first phase affects the stretch from near Franconia Springfield Parkway to near Marine Corps Base Quantico. Traffic in the 95 and 395 Express Lanes will be diverted to the general-purpose lanes on I-95, and access points to the construction zone will be closed. The reversal schedule remains unchanged and will follow the summer pattern.

This maintenance project aims to improve the roadway in one of the region’s busiest corridors serving Prince William, Stafford and Fairfax areas.

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