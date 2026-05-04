Prince William GOP’s Lincoln-Reagan Dinner Draws Record Crowd, Raises Funds for Momentum-Building Future

The Prince William County Republican Committee’s annual Lincoln-Reagan Dinner on Monday, May 2, 2026, at Foxchase Manor near Manassas celebrated a banner year of growth, conservative unity, and electoral success, drawing approximately 300 attendees — a 50- to 60-person increase over 2025 — and generating an estimated $85,000 to $95,000 in gross revenue.

The event, one of Northern Virginia’s premier conservative gatherings, underscored the committee’s rising influence and set an optimistic tone for upcoming election cycles.

Committee Chairman Jacob Alderman hailed the evening as the organization’s strongest sponsorship performance to date. “We had about 300 people, which is a pretty big increase — about 50 to 60 people increase over last year,” Alderman said. “Sponsors — it was definitely our biggest year sponsorship-wise. … We’re going to be somewhere in the $85,000 to $95,000 range.”

WMAL radio host Larry O’Connor delivered the keynote address, energizing the crowd with a message of Republican resilience in Virginia. Prince William County Board of Supervisors member Yesli Vega also spoke, reinforcing themes of local leadership and community engagement.

A centerpiece of the night was the celebration of Jeannie LaCroix’s historic victory as the first Republican to win the Woodbridge District Supervisor seat in 40 years. Attendees cheered the win as tangible proof of the committee’s expanding footprint in a once-challenging area of the county.

Alderman positioned Prince William as a model for Republican committees statewide. “For Prince William, we want to be the leader in that,” he said. “We want other committees to see what we’re doing and know that they can replicate it. And we’re offering our help to any committee across the state.”

He highlighted recent partnerships with the Manassas City and Manassas Park GOP committees and expressed openness to collaborating with any Virginia Republican group willing to engage. “It’s just about getting out there into the business community … and just building on that,” Alderman added. “And then again, we show what we can do, and we have the finances to compete, we win.”

In a notable shift, the committee is placing new emphasis on direct financial support for candidates alongside its longstanding volunteer efforts in door-knocking, phone banking, and precinct operations. Alderman described the approach as a point of pride from his first term.

“For a long time, our committee and most committees around the state have not been used to supporting their candidates, the nominees financially,” he explained. “The expectation has always been door knocking, phone banking, and precinct work on election day, which is critical. … But we want to show that for Prince William, that we can go beyond, we can do more.”

He pointed to recent investments in candidates such as then-Delegate Ian Lovejoy, Patrick Harders (who ran for Gainesville District Supervisor), and Supervisor Gina LaCroix. “Our plan is to continue that,” Alderman said. “We’re going to continue to invest in our candidates so that community members know that when they’re signing on to be a Republican in Prince William, they’re not just going to go be out in the ocean with no help. We’re going to be there to support them every step of the way, both on the ground and financially.”

The strong showing arrives amid growing Republican momentum across Northern Virginia. Party leaders view the dinner’s success — both in attendance and fundraising — as validation of a strategy focused on grassroots energy, business outreach and sustained candidate support.

Looking ahead, the committee aims to build on this foundation for the 2027 and 2029 election cycles in Prince William County and across Virginia. With competitive races on the horizon for local, state, and congressional seats, officials believe the organization’s enhanced financial capacity and collaborative spirit will translate into further gains.