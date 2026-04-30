Local News Roundup: New Restaurant, Innovation Hub, Safety Event and More in Prince William and Fredericksburg

Here’s what’s happening around the area this week:

QTS to Fight On for Digital Gateway

“As Compass retrenches, Sterling, Virginia-based QTS is in discussions to forge ahead. The developer intends to challenge a court ruling that found zoning approvals were invalid, people familiar with the matter said,” Insidenova reported.

QTS plans to appeal the Virginia Court of Appeals decision to the Virginia Supreme Court, unlike Compass Datacenters, which has dropped further legal action.

Fredericksburg Seeks Quilts for America 250 Celebration

The Virginia Star Quilters’ Guild invites quilters nationwide to submit 36-by-36-inch quilts for a downtown Fredericksburg display celebrating America’s 250th anniversary. The free outdoor exhibition with the theme “America the Beautiful!” opens in July 2026. Submissions are due May 22. Details at fxbg.com/quilts.

Cooper’s Hawk Opens Woodbridge Restaurant May 18

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants debuts its fourth D.C.-area location at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center in Woodbridge on May 18. The new spot offers a modern American menu with wine pairings, indoor and patio seating, and a Napa-style tasting room. Reservations open soon.

Manassas Launches Nexus234 Innovation District

George Mason University, Prince William County and the City of Manassas officially named the nearly 6,000-acre Nexus234 Innovation District. Centered along Route 234, the hub focuses on life sciences, aerospace, defense, semiconductors, AI and workforce training. More at nexus234.org.

Dumfries Students Experience Drunk Goggles at Safety Event

Drive Smart Virginia and I-66 Express Mobility Partners hosted 150 students from St. John Paul the Great Catholic High School in Dumfries for a hands-on safe-driving program in Manassas. Teens tried impairment simulation goggles and learned emergency skills from first responders.

OmniRide Earns National Commuter Award Again

OmniRide received Best Workplace for Commuters Partner recognition for the second year. Prince William designees include Micron, City of Manassas, George Mason’s Science and Technology Campus, NVCC campuses and Potomac Mills Mall. Contact OmniRide for help with your organization’s commuter benefits.

Fredericksburg Sets Road Closures for Marine Corps Half

Road closures return May 16-17 for the Semper Fred 5K and Marine Corps Historic Half. Saturday closures affect multiple downtown streets until 9 a.m. Sunday events begin at 4 a.m. with restrictions through about 11 a.m. Check race maps and plan ahead.

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