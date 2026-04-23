HCA Freestanding ER Approved for Southern Stafford: 24/7 Care Coming to Warrington Road Area

Stafford County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved rezoning, proffer amendments, and a conditional use permit for a new HCA freestanding emergency room on Warrington Road during its April 21, 2026, regular meeting. The project will bring 24/7 emergency services to residents in southern Stafford County and the Old Forge area.

The facility, planned for approximately 3.2 acres in the George Washington Election District on the south side of Warrington Road (bordered by Banks Ford Parkway and McCourt Loop), involves rezoning from M1 (light industrial) to B2 (urban commercial). It includes amendments to existing proffers on the site and a conditional use permit for hospital use. The one-story, 30-foot-tall building will total about 11,000 square feet.

Plans call for 12 treatment beds with on-site CT scanner, X-ray, ultrasound, and laboratory services. The layout features patient drop-off at the front and ambulance access at the rear. Traffic studies project approximately 400 average daily trips, with no requirement for a full traffic impact analysis. The site has no impacts to wetlands, streams, resource protection areas, or floodplains. Proffers require substantial conformance with the general development plan, architectural standards consistent with county neighborhood design guidelines, right-of-way dedication, and construction of a right-turn lane on Warrington Road.

Applicant representatives Charlie Payne and Ryan DeWise, CEO of HCA Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, addressed the board. Spotsylvania Regional, a 133-bed hospital, handles about 57,000 ER visits annually and offers 24/7 obstetrics, primary stroke center certification, and chest pain programs. The new freestanding ER will mirror services at HCA’s existing Fredericksburg location, staffed by board-certified emergency physicians, nurses, and paramedics.

Board members, including Dr. Pamela Yeung and Supervisor Tinesha Allen, asked about patient follow-up care and transfer protocols. Representatives emphasized patient choice under the federal EMTALA law. Transfers depend on acuity and safety: STEMI and stroke cases typically route to Spotsylvania Regional, while neurosurgical needs may go to Mary Washington. Patients without established providers can elect destinations, with the facility facilitating transfers.

Staff from Planning and Zoning, led by Director Mike Zeraf, confirmed the project aligns with the county’s comprehensive plan designation for a suburban commercial corridor. It supports infill development and efficient use of infrastructure along the Warrington Road corridor. The Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval.

Local leaders highlighted improved access for southern Stafford residents, who currently travel farther for emergency care. The facility will complement existing providers without replacing them, addressing urgent needs in growing areas like Old Forge. No public opposition was voiced during the hearing.

Approval of the ordinances (026-08 and 026-09) and resolution R26-080 completes the land-use actions. The applicant must submit a subdivision plan within six months to finalize site boundaries. Construction timelines were not detailed in the meeting.

The project reflects Stafford’s ongoing efforts to expand commercial and medical services in line with population growth while maintaining compatibility with surrounding development patterns. Residents in the George Washington and adjacent districts should see enhanced local emergency access once the facility opens.