Family Fun Planned at Earth Day on the Rappahannock

The City of Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation and Events Department invites the community to its annual Earth Day Festival on the Rappahannock this Saturday, April 18, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Old Mill Park, 2201 Caroline Street in downtown Fredericksburg.

The region’s largest Earth Day celebration offers free family fun with more than 70 local vendors, live music, food trucks, hands-on environmental activities and a sensory tent. Attendees can try kayaking in a paddling pool, climb a rock wall, join goat yoga or relax with live music. Activities suit all ages.

A virtual BioBlitz runs April 1-17 leading up to the festival. Organizers encourage reducing your carbon footprint by walking, biking or carpooling. Free parking is available in the satellite lot behind the PNC building. Visitors can walk along Germania Street or take a free shuttle with stops at Germania and Charles streets for parking and Forbes and Caroline streets at the festival. Handicap parking will be available on-site.

Admission is free. Bring reusable water bottles — water-filling stations will be available.

This information comes from the City of Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation and Events Department announcement and the official event website earthdayfred.com.

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