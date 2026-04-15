Man dies following altercation outside Manassas bar

A man died after an early-morning altercation outside C.J. Finz Raw Bar & Grille in downtown Manassas on Saturday, April 11, 2026.

Manassas City Police confirmed the incident occurred at 2:30 a.m. Officers on scene administered emergency first aid to the victim until rescue personnel arrived. The individual was then taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released the victim’s name, age, or additional details, stating that the case remains an open and active investigation. No information was provided about the circumstances of the altercation, any suspects, or possible charges. A press release will be issued when more information becomes available, according to Sergeant Shauna Moller of the Manassas City Police Department.

Social media discussions, particularly on Reddit’s r/manassas subreddit, described a fight that broke out near the West Street restaurant late Friday night into early Saturday. Multiple users reported a heavy police presence outside C.J. Finz around that time. Some accounts identified the deceased as a man known locally as “Big Tony,” who reportedly intervened in the fight and was struck in the head. Posters speculated that the head injury contributed to or triggered a heart attack, leading to his death. No mentions of gunfire appeared in the online discussions.

This incident had not been publicly detailed by Manassas City Police on social media or through any press release prior to Potomac Local News’ inquiry.

Potomac Local News thanks the multiple tipsters who reached out, shared information, and encouraged us to seek official details on this case, which had not been published elsewhere. Your tips make local journalism possible and help keep the community informed.

We will update this story as additional information, including any future press releases from the police, becomes available.