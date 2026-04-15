Hylton Center Unveils 2026-27 Season Lineup

The Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas announced its full 2026-27 season today, featuring a mix of big-name performers, family shows, and local arts partners. Highlights include Broadway star Bernadette Peters making her Hylton debut, a special extra performance by cellist Yo-Yo Ma, and returning favorites like Complexions Contemporary Ballet and Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

The season kicks off Sept. 19 with An Evening with Bernadette Peters and the American Festival Pops Orchestra in Merchant Hall. Other Hylton Presents shows include Complexions Contemporary Ballet’s David Bowie tribute on Oct. 4, a live Mountain Stage taping hosted by Kathy Mattea on Oct. 18, and holiday performances by Chanticleer, the Vienna Boys Choir, and more. Winter and spring bring Cirque Éloize, Trinity Irish Dance Company, and Straight No Chaser.

Family-friendly options return in the Hylton Family Series with puppet shows, the Laurie Berkner Band, and more. The Matinee Idylls chamber concerts pair music with lunch, while the American Roots Series spotlights bluegrass, blues, and genre-blending acts. Local groups such as the Manassas Ballet Theatre, Manassas Symphony Orchestra, and Prince William Little Theatre will also perform as arts partners.

Season subscriptions are on sale now to Friends of the Hylton Center at hyltoncenter.org/preview or by calling 703-993-7700. They open to the public April 22, with individual tickets available Aug. 4. The Yo-Yo Ma extra performance tickets go on sale in September. All main shows take place at the center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, on the George Mason University Science and Technology campus.

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