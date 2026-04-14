Nine-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Struck in Manassas

A 9-year-old boy from Manassas died after he was struck by a car Monday night while running across a busy road.

Prince William County police responded around 10:23 p.m. April 13 to the area of Centreville Road and Leland Road near Manassas. Investigators said the boy had left his home and was running in the roadway, crossing Centreville Road northbound, when a 2012 Honda Civic hit him. He was not in a crosswalk or safe crossing area at the time. Bystanders performed CPR until the child was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The driver, identified as Jacinto Josue Ezequiel Jacinto Morales, 30, of Centreville, stayed at the scene and was not hurt. He faces a charge of driving without a license, third offense. His court date is pending, and he was released on a summons. The boy’s name is not being released because of his age.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or submit a tip at pwcva.gov/policetip.

This information comes from the Prince William County Police Department’s daily incident report.

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