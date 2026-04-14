Manassas City Council Unanimously Approves Washington Manassas Airport

The Manassas City Council on Monday night unanimously approved renaming Manassas Regional Airport to Washington Manassas Airport as its commercial and ticketing name, moving forward with a rebranding effort supported by airport stakeholders but met with mixed reactions from some residents.

In a 7-0 vote, the council adopted Resolution R-2026-881. The airfield itself will continue to be known as Harry P. Davis Field, and the airport code HEF will remain unchanged. Officials estimated the cost of the name change at $100,000, to be funded entirely from the airport enterprise fund (fees collected at the airport) with no impact on the city’s general fund or taxpayers.

Jolene Berry, appearing on behalf of Airport Director Juan Rivera and the Airport Commission, presented the resolution. She noted that the Airport Commission, staff, tenants, and users supported the change to better align the facility with both the community and the broader aviation sector, particularly as the airport prepares for upcoming commercial passenger service following a major redevelopment.

Council discussion highlighted marketing and economic considerations. Councilwoman Teresa Ellis drew an analogy to airports in the Orlando area, where facilities an hour or more away still incorporate “Orlando” in their names because that is how travelers search for flights. She emphasized the importance of positioning the airport for long-term success after significant investments.

Councilman Tom Osina pointed out that the airport has undergone name changes in the past—from its early days as Manaport, to a municipal airport, and later to regional—as part of efforts to reposition and support growth. He described the proposed change as consistent with that history.

Council members also addressed the challenge of regional identity. Supporters noted that terms like “NOVA” or “DMV” are not widely recognized outside the immediate area, and placing “Washington” first could improve visibility for potential commercial users unfamiliar with local geography.

A community survey conducted ahead of the vote drew 159 responses, with 42% in support and 58% opposed. Public comments during the meeting reflected that divide.

Janet Plebniak, a Manassas resident, urged the council to prioritize Manassas amid broader budget concerns, questioning the timing of the rename, given other city expenditures.

Lynn Forkell Greene, a former councilwoman, said the council should represent Manassas residents first and suggested “Manassas, Washington” as an alternative that would preserve local identity. Green also questioned the FAA’s role in the decision and referenced Stafford’s recent airport naming.

Diane Lane, identifying herself as a traditionalist by nature, spoke in favor of the change on pragmatic grounds. She cited examples such as Chicago’s ORD and Midway airports or Dallas’s DFW and Love Field, arguing that including “Washington” would help consumers and businesses find the airport more easily without erasing Manassas’s identity.

Berry, speaking for the commission, explained the rationale for putting “Washington” first: it aligns the commercial name with how travelers search for flights to the D.C. area. She clarified that the proposal follows a two-name convention common in aviation— one for the airport (commercial/ticketing) and one for the airfield. She added that “Manaport Plaza” at the airport will retain its name.

The rename is directly tied to the airport’s broader transition to limited commercial passenger service, a multi-year effort that has faced repeated delays. In June 2023, the city issued a Request for Franchise Proposals and later approved a 40-year lease with Avports Manassas, LLC. Under the agreement, the private operator would privately fund terminal renovations, expansion, and operations—at no cost to taxpayers—to support up to 10 daily flights with small regional jets or turboprops. Early projections called for commercial service as early as 2025.

Construction delays on taxiway bridges, a runway bridge redesign, and the need for full FAA Part 139 certification pushed the timeline back. By December 2025, officials updated the target to spring 2027. As of the April 2026 council meeting, the first commercial flights are now expected in April or May 2027, with potential early routes to destinations such as New York, Orlando, Florida, and others served by low-cost or point-to-point carriers. The project includes a new air traffic control tower, an expanded terminal with 4-6 gates, and other infrastructure upgrades, estimated at $50 million to $125 million—all privately funded.

The vote followed a March 25 town hall meeting and a period for public emails and survey input. No specific next steps for implementation were detailed during the discussion, though the change is expected to coincide with ongoing terminal development and preparations for commercial service.

The decision balances resident concerns about local identity and pride against arguments for economic positioning in a competitive aviation market. Proponents view the rename as a strategic tool to attract passengers and business without drawing from city tax dollars. Opponents worry it dilutes Manassas’s distinct character at a time when fiscal priorities are under scrutiny.

Key Facts: Manassas Airport Name Change

– Current Name: Manassas Regional Airport (Harry P. Davis Field)

– New Commercial/Ticketing Name: Washington Manassas Airport

– Airfield Name: Remains Harry P. Davis Field

– Airport Code: HEF (unchanged)

– Estimated Cost: ~$100,000 (airport enterprise fund only; no general fund or taxpayer dollars)

– Community Survey: 159 responses — 42% support, 58% opposed

– Past Names: Manaport (early strip), municipal airport, regional airport — reflecting previous repositioning for growth

– Support: Airport Commission, staff, tenants, and users.