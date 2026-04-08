Stafford Sheriff K-9 Unit Receives Over $2,000

The Greater Fredericksburg Kennel Club presented the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office with a $2,349 donation on April 7, 2026, to support its K-9 unit.

Sharon Allen, vice president of the kennel club, joined Captain Worcester, Lieutenant Fetterolf, Lieutenant Kreider, First Sergeant Demirci, Deputy Jett, Deputy Sterne, Deputy Eastman and K-9 Ruby for the presentation. The money will go toward new tools and technology to help keep the community safe.

The Greater Fredericksburg Kennel Club was founded in 1970 and works to promote responsible dog ownership, AKC events and good sportsmanship across the area. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office partners with the community to protect residents and reduce crime.

This latest gift continues the kennel club’s tradition of backing local K-9 programs in the region.

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