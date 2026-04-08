Dumfries Teen Faces Murder Charges in March Basketball Court Killing

Prince William County detectives arrested an 18-year-old Dumfries man Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of another 18-year-old during a confrontation near basketball courts in the 1800 block of Potomac Shores Parkway.

Kennsington Duane Adams, 18, of Dumfries, was taken into custody at his home with help from the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force. He faces charges of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, discharge of a firearm into an occupied dwelling, willful discharge of a firearm in a public place, and concealed carry. He is being held without bond; a court date is pending.

The shooting happened about 5:33 p.m. on March 9 when a group playing basketball was approached by another group, sparking a confrontation that turned into an exchange of gunfire. Louis Anthony Boone, 18, of Dumfries, died from his injuries at a hospital. Four other males ages 16 to 20 — a 20-year-old man from Woodbridge, a 16-year-old from Dumfries, and two 17-year-olds from Woodbridge — were wounded and are expected to recover. Boone was home on spring break from Norfolk State University at the time.

Earlier arrests in the case include Ryan Alexander Butler, 20, of Triangle on March 13 and J’Shaun Zomari Williams, 19, of Gainesville on March 23, both with assistance from the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force. One injured juvenile was also charged and taken into custody after his release from the hospital. Police say the incident does not appear random. The investigation continues.

This information comes from the latest Prince William County Police Department press release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip.

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