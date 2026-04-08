Anglers Invited to Occoquan Shad Run

Anglers of all ages are invited to the 2026 Occoquan Shad Run this Saturday. The Town of Occoquan is hosting the free event from 9 a.m. to noon on April 11 at River Mill Park, giving participants a chance to fish the historic Occoquan River during the spring shad migration.

Anglers can cast from approved riverbank spots, the footbridge or by launching a kayak or boat directly onto the water. The run focuses mainly on hickory shad, though American shad may appear. American shad must be released immediately because of a statewide conservation moratorium.

Mayor Earnie Porta noted the event honors local tradition. In the early 20th century, shad bakes drew crowds to the ruins of the old cotton mill that once stood where River Mill Park is today. The park, which opened in 2016 along the river at the end of Mill Street, normally limits shoreline access.

A valid Virginia fishing license is required for all participants. Anglers must also complete a free registration with the Virginia Marine Resources Commission Fisherman Identification Program, since shad are managed as a saltwater species. Spearfishing is not allowed, and everyone must follow leave-no-trace rules with trash and fish remains going to a designated waste station. Town staff and Occoquan police will be on site.

This press release from the Town of Occoquan and Visit Occoquan serves as the source.

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