Obituary: Samuel Anthony Morrill (1990-2026)

Samuel Anthony Morrill (Age 36)

Memorial service info

Samuel Anthony Morrill, “S.A.M.”, of Dumfries, Virginia passed away during emergency surgery on Saturday morning, February 21, 2026. Sam’s sudden passing is an incredibly painful and heartbreaking loss to his family and close friends.

After graduating from Gar-Field Senior High School in June 2008, Sam completed a program where he learned shipbuilding skills through carpentry at the Seaport of Alexandria.

Subsequently, he worked at J.E.S. Foundation Repair, becoming a foreman very quickly. Later he started his own foundation repair company called Level and Dry with a former J.E.S. co-worker. He also worked at Clark Construction as an installer during the construction of the National Museum of the U.S. Army at Fort Belvoir. Sam and his mother also created a company to do business as real estate wholesalers.

In recent years, Sam was a companion and co-caregiver for his elderly grandfather, helping his mother with increasing caregiving demands. During this time, he wanted to apply for an electrician apprenticeship but chose to continue his co-caregiver role and help manage the household.

Sam was a cheerful good sport about the complexities of taking care of his grandfather. He always thought there would be time to pursue his goals and looked forward to becoming a journeyman, studying engineering and finance.

Sam is survived by his mother (Chieko Homan), his father (Robert Morrill and his life partner Nancy Heck and her daughters), grandfather (Ronald Homan), aunt and uncle (Naomi and Jeff Merchant), cousins (Harrison and Hamilton Merchant).

A small service was held for immediate family on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at Miller Funeral Home & Crematory in Woodbridge, VA. Sam’s ashes are held and forever cherished by his parents.

Online condolences, tributes or Light a Candle can be expressed on Sam’s Tribute Wall

https://www.millerfuneralhome.net/obituaries/samuel-s-a-m-morrill/#!/TributeWall.

In his memory, donations of all kinds are appreciated, and can be made to Nirvana Ridge Ferret Rescue.