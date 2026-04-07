Holy Habits and Hilarity: ‘Nunsense’ Brings Broadway-Worthy Laughs to Manassas

Imagine five nuns in full habit, tapping their way across a school auditorium stage while belting out show tunes about bingo, bad soup, and buried sisters. That’s not a fever dream—it’s the opening number of Nunsense, the long-running musical comedy that Actors Theatre is bringing to the Virginia ARTfactory in Manassas for a limited run next week.

The production opens Friday, April 10, and runs through Sunday, April 19, giving Northern Virginia theater fans a perfect excuse to trade their weekday routines for an evening (or matinee) of pure, unfiltered fun. Presented as a fundraiser for Actors Theatre, every ticket sold helps keep community theater thriving right here in our backyard. If you’ve been looking for a show that delivers big laughs without a big-city price tag, this is it.

The story is pure madcap mayhem. The Little Sisters of Hoboken are down to just five members after their convent cook, Sister Julia (Child of God), accidentally serves up a fatal batch of tainted vichyssoise. (The rest of the order was off playing bingo—priorities, right?) With 52 sisters still awaiting proper burials, the survivors decide the only logical solution is to stage a variety show in the school auditorium to raise the cash. What follows is an hour-and-a-half explosion of song, dance, quick wit, and over-the-top nun shenanigans.

At the center of the chaos is the spotlight-loving Reverend Mother, Sister Mary Regina, played by Kimberly Kemp. She’s joined by Alexandra Curd as the no-nonsense Sister Mary Hubert, Talya Conroy as the streetwise Brooklyn nun Sister Robert Anne, Megan Marshall as the delightfully confused Sister Mary Amnesia (who can’t remember how she got that bump on her head from a falling crucifix), and Anastasia Hanchak as the aspiring ballerina novice Sister Mary Leo. Together, this quintet of local talent keeps the energy high and the audience guessing what holy (or unholy) surprise is coming next.

Directed by Jean Tegtmeyer with musical direction by Alex Diaz and choreography by Kayce Schaffer, the show moves at a brisk, laugh-a-minute pace. Stage manager Jimmy Conroy keeps everything running smoother than a well-oiled collection plate. The cast and crew are all volunteers or local artists pouring their hearts into a production that feels both professional and wonderfully homegrown—the exact kind of community theater magic that makes Northern Virginia’s arts scene so special.

Nunsense has been making audiences chuckle since Dan Goggin first dreamed it up. What started as a cheeky line of greeting cards featuring a sassy nun grew into a cabaret show called The Nunsense Story that ran for 38 weeks at Manhattan’s Duplex.

It blossomed into a full-length musical that premiered Off-Broadway at the Cherry Lane Theatre on December 12, 1985. The show went on to rack up 3,672 performances over more than a decade, cementing its place as one of the longest-running Off-Broadway hits in history. Presented here by arrangement with Concord Theatricals, this Manassas mounting proves the musical’s irreverent charm travels beautifully from New York to Main Street.

The Virginia ARTfactory at 9411 Main Street in Manassas has become a hub for local performing arts.

Best of all, *Nunsense* is genuinely family-friendly. Audiences of all ages will find something to love in the clever wordplay, toe-tapping numbers, and gentle jabs at convent life. Parents can bring children without worrying about anything inappropriate; grandparents will recognize the old-school musical-comedy spirit; and anyone who’s ever sat through a church potluck will relate to the nuns’ kitchen disasters.

To sweeten the deal (literally), the theater is rolling out some heavenly extras. Attendees can grab dessert boxes from Pampas Fox Catering, wine and cider from Nokesville Winery, or sweet treats baked by the “Sisters” themselves.

There’s also a 50/50 raffle and—get this—a special convent cookbook titled Holy Chow filled with recipes “from the convent with love.” All proceeds from the entire evening benefit Actors Theatre, so your ticket purchase is also an investment in keeping live theater alive and well in Prince William County.

In a world that sometimes feels a little too serious, Nunsense is the perfect reminder that laughter is sacred too. It celebrates the quirky, the talented, and the downright silly side of community life while giving local performers a chance to shine.

Whether you’re a longtime theater buff or someone who just needs a reason to get out of the house on a Friday night, this production delivers exactly what local audiences crave: big heart, big laughs, and a night you’ll still be smiling about on the drive home.

Tickets are on sale now and going fast. General admission and premier seating options are available at insidenovatix.com/events/nunsense-212510 or through the Virginia ARTfactory website. All sales are final, so grab yours before the sisters sell out.

Show Schedule

– Friday, April 10, 2026 – 7:30 PM

– Saturday, April 11, 2026 – 7:30 PM

– Sunday, April 12, 2026 – 2:00 PM

– Friday, April 17, 2026 – 7:30 PM

– Saturday, April 18, 2026 – 7:30 PM

– Sunday, April 19, 2026 – 2:00 PM