Mary Washington Claims First Men’s National Title

“The put back at the final horn lifted the University of Mary Washington men’s basketball team to the 2026 NCAA Division III National Championship, 75-73, over Emory University,” University of Mary Washington Athletics reported. “The Eagles claim the first men’s team national championship in school history, and cap a magical season in which the Eagles finished 30-3.”

Sophomore forward Colin Mitchell’s dramatic rebound and layup as time expired sealed the victory on Sunday evening at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Junior guard Kye Robinson earned Tournament Most Outstanding Player honors with a game-high 27 points, while Jay Randall and Kaden Bates joined him on the all-tournament team.

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