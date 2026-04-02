Little Women Sisters Shine at Riverside Center

Audiences are stepping back in time with the March sisters in Little Women: The Broadway Musical at the Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, where four talented performers are bringing Louisa May Alcott’s beloved story of family, ambition, and resilience to vivid life amid the backdrop of the Civil War era.

The production, running through Sunday, April 26, 2026, at the Riverside Center in Fredericksburg, features Ashlee Beary (often credited as Ashley Berry in local coverage) as the fiery Jo March, Sarah Mae Andersen as the responsible Meg March, Ella Schnoor as the gentle Beth March, and Madison Cox as the artistic Amy March. In a recent Potomac Local Podcast interview, the quartet shared their excitement for the show, their personal connections to the material, and what makes this classic feel so fresh and relatable on stage.

“It is the Little Women that you know and love,” said Sarah Mae Andersen, who is returning to Riverside after shining as Judy Haynes in the theater’s holiday production of White Christmas last season. “But something that is really wonderful about a live musical production is that it’s almost even more relatable. You get to see human people on stage experiencing this story” — complete with the period dresses that turn heads even before the curtain rises.

The musical, with book by Allan Knee, music by Jason Howland, and lyrics by Mindi Dickstein, draws inspiration from Alcott’s 1868 novel while carving its own path. The story follows the four March sisters as they navigate coming-of-age adventures, poverty, illness, jealousy, first loves, and personal ambitions against the distant rumble of the Civil War. For many in the greater Potomac region and Northern Virginia, the setting resonates deeply in a community steeped in Civil War history.

Ashlee Beary, returning to Riverside, takes on the iconic role of Jo, the headstrong aspiring writer. The cast noted that reading the original book proved invaluable for deepening their characterizations. Andersen highlighted the timeless human elements that bridge the 19th century and today: “Some of it is so unrelatable — the clothes — but some of it is still so relatable: the love stories, the loss, the grief, and the family aspect. I mean, it’s crazy to know I’m one of four, so I know what it’s like to be a sibling with three other people who you grow up with. And it’s really wonderful to know that that’s just kind of a universal experience, no matter what time you’re living in.”

Ella Schnoor, playing the shy yet pivotal Beth, grew up with the book and films and felt an immediate pull to the character. “While she is inherently shy and has a lot of a much quieter side of her, I feel like she is also the glue that holds the family together in a really big sense,” Schnoor explained. “I’ve always felt a really strong pull to her because of the love that she also carries for her sisters.”

Her connection ran even deeper: after learning she landed the role, Schnoor visited her family in New Hampshire, just an hour from Orchard House in Concord, Massachusetts — the real-life inspiration for the March family home. Touring the historic site added authentic layers to her portrayal of Beth’s quiet strength and familial devotion.

Madison Cox, as the youngest sister of Amy, praised the show’s score as full of “bops” that audiences will want to sing along to. “The music is incredibly moving, but it is so catchy,” she said. “You get a classical element to it. We have a lot of legit singing in this show, as well as more contemporary.” Standout numbers include the powerful belt of “Astonishing,” a favorite audition piece, alongside beautiful orchestrations heavy on reeds and woodwinds.

The cast and creative team are especially grateful for the live orchestra under new music director Ellie Kahn, who is bringing fresh energy to the production. “Without them, we can’t really have the show,” the performers emphasized. That live accompaniment is one of Riverside’s signature strengths, allowing singers the freedom and connection that recorded tracks simply can’t match.



Costumes play a starring role too — from the beautiful period gown on display in the atrium that left podcast host Uriah Kiser (founder and publisher of Potomac Local News) marveling at 19th-century fashion. The sisters jokingly refer to Andersen’s Meg as “Molly March, the fifth,” embracing the sisterly camaraderie that spills offstage.

Little Women: The Broadway Musical fits beautifully into Riverside’s 2026 season, offering a heartwarming literary classic that celebrates sisterhood and personal growth. For first-timers like Kiser — who admitted walking into the story “blind” but excited — the production promises an accessible, emotionally rich entry point into a tale many families already cherish. It’s also a fitting way to mark the approaching 250th anniversary of the United States, reminding us how stories of resilience and ambition endure across generations.

Audiences can expect laughter, tears, soaring vocals, and the warm glow of family bonds, making Little Women a perennial favorite. The talented ensemble, strong direction, and live music elevate this adaptation into a must-see event for theater lovers across the Potomac region.

Performances of Little Women: The Broadway Musical continue at the Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway, Fredericksburg, through Sunday, April 26, 2026.

Evening shows typically begin at 7:30 p.m. (with dinner service at 5:30 p.m. Thursday–Saturday), while matinees start at 1:30 p.m. or 3 p.m. on select days. Tickets range from $67 to $92 and can be purchased at riversidedt.com or by calling the box office at 540-370-4300. Dinner-and-show packages are available.