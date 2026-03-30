Manassas Events Roundup: March 30 – April 11, 2026

Hey neighbors! Spring is officially in the air in Manassas — from Easter hopping fun to important community conversations and the return of our favorite Saturday market. Plus, summer camp season is kicking off with open houses you won’t want to miss.

Summer Camp Open House at Manassas Park Community Center

Get ready for an exciting summer! The Manassas Park Community Center is unveiling its brand-new lineup of summer camps, offering options for different ages and interests — think arts, sports, and plenty of hands-on fun. Camps fill up fast every year, so this is your chance to be among the first to sign up and secure your spot before they’re gone.

Whether your kids love creativity, athletics, or just need a great week of adventure close to home, these camps are designed to keep them active and smiling all summer long. Perfect for families in the greater Potomac region looking for convenient, local options.

For more details and to register or buy tickets, click here.

Hop Around Downtown – Easter Promotion

It’s time to hop around town for this yearly Easter favorite! From March 30 through April 5, 2026 (best before April 4 since some shops close for the holiday), shop at participating downtown businesses and receive a scratch-off ticket with a number.

Use the handy map to find the matching store, check in, scratch your card to reveal your discount (or even a free small item), and redeem it right there. The coupon is good through April 11. Pro tip: Your scratch card includes a QR code linking to a PDF map on your phone — easy peasy!

For more details and to register or buy tickets, click here.

Town Hall with Delegate Michelle Maldonado and Senator Danica Roem

Stay informed about what’s happening in Richmond! Delegate Michelle Maldonado and Virginia State Senator Danica Roem are hosting a post-legislative update Town Hall on Monday, March 30 at 7 p.m. at City Hall in Manassas.

They’ll share highlights from the recent session and hold a special discussion on the redistricting referendum. This is a great opportunity for residents in Manassas, Manassas Park, and nearby Northern Virginia communities to ask questions and connect directly with our elected leaders.

For more details and to register or buy tickets, click here.

Manassas Park Farmers Market Returns

Mark your calendars — the Manassas Park Farmers Market is back on Saturday, April 11! Come enjoy fresh produce, unique goods from local vendors, and that wonderful small-town vibe we all love.

It’s the perfect way to shop local, support small businesses, and kick off the spring season with delicious finds. A few vendor spots are still available if you’re interested in joining the market — be sure to check the details.

For more details and to register or buy tickets, click here.

See you around town, and check back next week for more community fun!