Fredericksburg Wants More! City Eyes Higher Property Taxes Despite Surging Revenues

Fredericksburg families and small-business owners face higher costs under the proposed FY2027 General Fund budget of $141.4 million—a $4.6 million (3.3%) increase over the previous year.

City Manager Timothy J. Baroody presented this plan to City Council on March 10, 2026, describing it as a “balanced” and “responsible” approach that prioritizes public safety, schools, residents, businesses, and workforce needs amid recruitment challenges and local growth.

However, this comes at a direct cost to taxpayers through a 4-cent real estate tax rate hike (from $0.80 $0.84 to $0.84 $0.88 per $100 of assessed value), which adds about $173 annually to the average home’s bill and $166 to the median home. While the city ranks fourth-lowest in real estate tax rates among Virginia’s 38 independent cities, the increase generates roughly $2.3 million more for property owners. This burden grows despite strong performance in other revenues: sales taxes are budgeted up $1.5 million (9%) and meals taxes up $730K (5.7%), both already exceeding projections.

Additional hits include an 8% increase in water and sewer rates (about $6 extra per month for the average residential customer, with a new two-tier structure for high users), a 2% rise in EMS fees, and personal property taxes rising 8.3% overall due to higher vehicle and equipment assessments (no rate change, but values drive up bills).

The average Fredericksburg household (with ~11,720 households serving a population of ~28,000) shoulders about $12,065 of the General Fund annually. Here’s where your dollars go:

– Public Safety ($36.4 million, 26%): $3,105 per household — covers a 5% public safety pay advancement plan, career ladder, recruitment/retention efforts, and new positions (including four firefighter/EMT roles).

– Education ($38.0 million operating transfer, 27%; total school contribution $45.9 million ): $3,242 per household (or $3,916 including debt and capital) — up with an extra $750,000 city contribution on top of state/local growth.

– General Government/Admin ($15.8 million, 11%): $1,348 per household — includes new roles like a policy analyst.

– Public Works/Streets ($13.5 million, 10%): $1,151 per household — funds roads, snow removal (a recent event cost ~$200,000 locally), and equipment like a concrete mixer.

– Other areas: Debt service down $1.07 million, parks/recreation at $608 per household, and more.

Personnel costs account for $54.3 million (38%) of the budget, driven by seven new General Fund positions, two part-time-to-full-time conversions, and citywide 4% raises (plus 5% for public safety).

Among the budget’s more discretionary items are allocations for additional electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at the Sophia Street Parking Garage and infrastructure to support charging at the City Shop. These are part of broader “energy-forward” and “clean initiatives” that also include converting conventional streetlights to LED lamps and upgrading the HVAC system at the City Shop.

City officials frame these as steps toward a cleaner, more efficient municipal fleet and environmental sustainability—aligning with long-term goals like transitioning city vehicles to electric models. The Sophia Street Parking Garage addition would expand public access to charging in a downtown location, while the City Shop upgrades would facilitate charging for city-owned vehicles as the fleet gradually electrifies.

From a taxpayer’s perspective, several red flags emerge in the proposed FY2027 budget that raise serious questions about fairness and fiscal priorities. Even as visitor-driven revenues—such as sales, meals, and lodging taxes—continue to surge and outperform expectations, the city is pushing ahead with higher property taxes on local homeowners and businesses.

Adding to the unease, the budget draws heavily on the city’s fund balance, pulling in a total of $5.63 million—including $1.33 million specifically earmarked for items labeled “one-time” operating expenses. In practice, these kinds of one-time uses often morph into recurring costs in future years, quietly building pressure for even larger tax increases down the road without addressing underlying spending habits.

Compounding the issue is the growing share of property that escapes full taxation. Approximately 23.7% of the city’s total assessed property value now qualifies for exemptions, relief programs, or deferrals—everything from government-owned land and religious/charitable buildings to targeted homeowner assistance for seniors and disabled veterans.

This substantial portion shifts an ever-heavier burden onto working families and small businesses that don’t benefit from those breaks, even as the city cites flat real estate tax receipts partly due to more properties coming off the tax rolls.

Meanwhile, significant infrastructure investments—such as constructing Fire Station 3 in the Fall Hill area, expanding the wastewater treatment plant (the largest project in city history), and upgrading the Mott’s Water Plant—aim to support ongoing residential and commercial growth.

These are important for long-term capacity and development, yet they arrive at a time when real estate revenues remain stagnant, highlighting the tension between accommodating expansion and protecting existing taxpayers from repeated rate hikes. Taxpayers are left wondering whether these priorities truly balance the needs of growth with the realities faced by those footing the bill year after year.

On the positive side: Debt service declines (~$650,000 from retirement plus savings from lower VRS rates), revenue estimates remain conservative (only 2% growth assumed), and the budget focuses on core services, equipment replacement, and no wild new programs. The city delivers unique services (snow removal, sidewalks) that counties often shift to the state.

School funding climbs to $45.9 million total, but it comes amid concerning results for Fredericksburg City Public Schools on Virginia SOL tests.

While statewide pass rates held steady or improved modestly in areas like reading and math (state averages in the low 70s for reading/writing/math), Fredericksburg City lagged significantly. Reports highlight sharp declines in specific subjects, such as writing pass rates dropping from 40% to 9% in some analyses, placing the district well behind peers and state averages.

The district continues to trail other Virginia divisions overall, with gains in select subgroups but persistent gaps. Taxpayers fund the school division at a rate of nearly $3,900 per household.

Three key questions every taxpayer should ask City Council (public hearing April 21, 2026, at 7 p.m. in City Hall):

1. With sales and meals taxes booming, why raise property taxes on local homeowners instead of freezing the rate and cutting non-essential spending like new positions or EV chargers?

2. School funding hits $45.9 million—what specific, measurable results are we seeing from SOL performance and other outcomes, and what efficiencies are being required from the schools?

3. Debt is falling, and fund balance is being used for operating items—what’s the plan to avoid even larger hikes in FY2028 and beyond?