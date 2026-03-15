Overnight House Fire on Signal Hill Road

Fire crews from the City of Manassas, Manassas Park Fire Rescue, and Prince William Professional Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 8500 block of Signal Hill Road around midnight on March 14. Units arrived to find heavy flames coming from the garage and attic, with the fire spreading to a neighboring home.

Manassas City Police officers arrived first and quickly evacuated nearby homes, helping prevent injuries. A second alarm was called as a precaution for extra resources. The fire was brought under control, though damage extended to at least two structures.

No injuries were reported. The cause remains under investigation, according to a post from the Manassas City Fire and Rescue (shared via #cmfrd and #cityofmanassas). Signal Hill Road is in the City of Manassas area of Prince William County, a residential neighborhood.

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