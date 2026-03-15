Fredericksburg Groups Get Grants to Fight Homelessness

Three organizations in the Fredericksburg area have received grants to help reduce homelessness and boost housing stability.

The funding comes from the Virginia Housing Trust Fund Homeless Reduction Grant program. Governor Abigail Spanberger, Democrat, announced the statewide allocation of $14 million for 61 projects on March 11, 2026. The grants support permanent supportive housing, rapid re-housing, and innovative programs for vulnerable groups.

Locally, more than $1.25 million will go to the Fredericksburg region through the Fredericksburg Regional Continuum of Care. Micah Ecumenical Ministries, a long-standing nonprofit focused on supporting people experiencing homelessness in Fredericksburg, received $418,870 for permanent supportive housing, $200,474 for a health innovation project, and $118,450 for rapid re-housing.

Loisann’s Hope House, the region’s oldest and largest family homeless shelter, was awarded $188,696 for a youth innovation project and $170,486 for family rapid re-housing. Empowerhouse, which serves survivors of domestic violence in Fredericksburg and surrounding counties, got $160,000 for an innovative rapid re-housing program tailored to domestic violence survivors.

These awards strengthen coordinated local efforts to move individuals and families from crisis toward stable housing and supportive services.

Cait Woodward, CoC Board Chair and Executive Director of Loisann’s Hope House, highlighted the collaboration: “This investment reflects the strong collaboration among partners in the Fredericksburg Continuum of Care to address homelessness in our region and expand resources to quickly move individuals and families from crisis to security.”

The press release from the Fredericksburg area announcement serves as the primary source for these details.

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