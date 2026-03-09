Stafford County Schools Adjust Calendar for April 21 Special Election on Congressional Redistricting

Stafford County Public Schools (SCPS) has announced changes to the 2025-2026 academic calendar to accommodate the state’s special election on April 21, 2026, when 22 local schools will serve as polling locations.

In a letter sent to families, Superintendent Daniel W. Smith, Ed.D., explained that the Stafford County Board of Elections designated 22 schools as polling sites for the statewide special election, prompting the need to swap instructional days.

As a result:

– Friday, March 13, 2026, previously scheduled as a Staff Work Day (no school for students), will now be a regular day of instruction. This date serves as an “X day” on the school calendar, meaning it is the next available make-up day from the approved list of snow/inclement weather days.

– Tuesday, April 21, 2026, the date of the special election, will become a Staff Work Day with **no school for students**.

The superintendent noted that the division learned only recently that the election would proceed as planned, limiting the ability to provide earlier notice.

“March 13 is the next make-up date on our School Board-approved 2025-26 calendar,” Smith wrote. “In selecting this date from our designated snow make-up days, we were intentional about minimizing conflicts for families. Choosing this date helps avoid disruptions close to our April 6 Spring Break and preserves flexibility for families who may wish to observe Eid on March 20.”

Smith emphasized that Virginia law (§ 22.1-98 of the Code of Virginia) restricts remote learning to weather-related or emergency closures only. Since the April 21 closure is election-related, unscheduled remote instruction is not permitted.

The changes maintain the required instructional hours while supporting community needs, Smith added. “In the spirit of One Stafford, we work closely with our county partners to support the needs of the entire community,” he stated. “We understand that changes to the calendar can affect family plans, and we appreciate your flexibility as we make this adjustment.”

The April 21 special election is a statewide referendum on a proposed constitutional amendment concerning congressional redistricting. Voters will decide on the following ballot question:

“Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended to allow the General Assembly to temporarily adopt new congressional districts to restore fairness in the upcoming elections, while ensuring Virginia’s standard redistricting process resumes for all future redistricting after the 2030 census?”

The amendment, if approved, would permit the General Assembly to redraw Virginia’s congressional districts mid-decade under limited circumstances, ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, and then return to the standard process after the 2030 census.

Democrats claim the measure is intended to counter Donald Trump’s efforts to urge red states like Texas to redraw congressional maps ahead of the November 2026 midterm elections. Republicans describe the measure as an unconstitutional power grab that, if approved, will create a 10-1 map, with 10 congressional districts represented by Democrats and one by a Republican, a change from the six Democrats-five Republican map the state has today.

Early in-person voting began March 6 and continues through April 18 at locations including the Stafford County General Registrar’s Office at 124 Old Potomac Church Road, Suite 205, Stafford. Polls on Election Day will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., with many precincts located in schools across the county.

The school division expressed appreciation for families’ understanding amid the adjustment. For more details on the election, visit the Virginia Department of Elections website or the Stafford County Electoral Board page. Families are encouraged to check their child’s school for any additional updates related to the calendar change.