16th Northern Virginia Housing Expo comes to Fairfax for the first time March 7

Free Public Event on March 7 at Fairfax High School Offers Classes, Coaching, and Experts for Renters and First-Time Buyers Free Public Event on March 7 at Fairfax High School Offers Classes, Coaching, and Experts for Renters and First-Time Buyers Free Public Event on March 7 at Fairfax High School Offers Classes, Coaching, and Experts for Renters and First-Time Buyers Free Public Event on March 7 at Fairfax High School Offers Classes, Coaching, and Experts for Renters and First-Time Buyers

The 2026 Northern Virginia Housing Expo is coming to the city of Fairfax for its 16th annual event on Saturday, March 7, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fairfax High School, 3501 Lion Run, Fairfax. This marks the first time the Northern Virginia Housing Expo will be held in the city of Fairfax, expanding access to one of the region’s most comprehensive housing education events. Attendees can speak directly with housing experts in the exhibit hall, attend a variety of informational workshops, and take advantage of one-on-one financial coaching from trained, certified volunteer coaches.

The Northern Virginia Housing Expo also offers extensive year-round online resources. Its online exhibit hall drew more than 200,000 visits again in 2025, and visitors to NoVaHousingExpo.org can access recorded webinars and sign up for free virtual financial coaching by certified, trained volunteers from nonprofit Britepaths at any time.

The expo’s workshops and exhibits are designed to educate attendees on topics such as getting and staying creditworthy, first-time buyer programs, getting ready to rent or buy, senior housing options, the ins and outs of with a Realtor®, among others. Upon arrival, visitors will be able to sign up for a personalized financial coaching session with a trained volunteer.

The expo is free to the public thanks to a variety of sponsorships, including funding and planning support from: Virginia Housing; the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s DC Field Office; the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors®; Prince William, Loudoun, Fairfax and Arlington Counties; and the cities of Alexandria, Falls Church, Fairfax, and Manassas.

Follow the Northern Virginia Housing Expo on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn for event updates.